Flights rebounding after cascading effects of storms and staffing shortages

Reuters

Bangkok's once bustling Khaosan Road has been a shadow of its former self since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but business owners are hoping Thailand's reopening to tourism this week will soon restore its buzz. Thailand, one of Asia's most popular tourist destinations, has enforced strict entry curbs during the past 18 months, but from Monday allowed vaccinated travellers from more than 60 countries to visit without having to quarantine. Before the pandemic, Khaosan Road was heaving with people on weekends and at night with cheap beer bars, tattoo parlours, street vendors, hostels and buzzing nightlife drawing budget travellers and tour groups alike.