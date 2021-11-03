Flights rebounding after cascading effects of storms and staffing shortages
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell reported live from Dallas on Nov. 2, where gusty winds over Halloween weekend left thousands of flights canceled or delayed.
Southwest sent a memo to employees days after the incident reminding them that crossing the line in a heated conversation can lead to firing.
Insider's reporter spent 30 hours on a train from Miami to NYC, and she said she'd pay double the cost of a smaller room for double the space again.
French Polynesia is the latest in a litany of destinations to ban ultra-large cruise ships.
A 20-year-old Irvine man has been charged after he allegedly punched a female flight attendant on an American Airlines plane bound for Orange County.
You can now officially reserve your vacation getaway to paradise in the Florida Keys. Cheeseburger paradise, that is.
I rode coach on the Amtrak for over a day and there were a few highlights, like the cheap price, and a few downsides, like poor food and no Wi-Fi.
Canada’s Flair Airlines is debuting flights from San Francisco International Airport, with nonstops to Vancouver, British Columbia, and Edmonton, Alberta. The nonstop from SFO to Vancouver starts on May 17 and will fly three times weekly. The SFO to Edmonton nonstop begins on April 14 and will fly twice weekly.
Bangkok's once bustling Khaosan Road has been a shadow of its former self since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but business owners are hoping Thailand's reopening to tourism this week will soon restore its buzz. Thailand, one of Asia's most popular tourist destinations, has enforced strict entry curbs during the past 18 months, but from Monday allowed vaccinated travellers from more than 60 countries to visit without having to quarantine. Before the pandemic, Khaosan Road was heaving with people on weekends and at night with cheap beer bars, tattoo parlours, street vendors, hostels and buzzing nightlife drawing budget travellers and tour groups alike.
Prosecutors announced Monday that Brian Hsu, 20, of Irvine was charged with assault and interfering with a flight crew on a flight last week.
The products are planned to go on sale in the coming months and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline's charity.
JetBlue Airways said it's adding to its transatlantic offerings by adding codeshare flights with Iceland-based airline Icelandair. The New York City-based carrier (Nasdaq: JBLU) said JetBlue travelers can book codeshare flights on Icelandair to the following European destinations: Amsterdam, Netherlands; Copenhagen, Denmark; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Helsinki, Finland; Manchester, United Kingdom; Oslo, Norway; and Stockholm, Sweden. More European destinations are expected to be added in the future, JetBlue said.
John Martin, 81, reflects on the trip of a lifetime with his 16-year-old granddaughter, Ella Jane.
Security workers plan strike at Denver International Airport
The CDC recommends all international travelers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before making travel plans.
A new Ritz-Carlton Reserve is set to open in Costa Rica — and we got an exclusive first look.
Etéreo opens in December, just in time for holiday travel and NYE escapes.
American Airlines struggled to fix its operation Monday but still canceled more than 400 flights as disruptions caused by staffing shortages at the big carrier continued for a fourth straight day.
Your favorite Florida restaurant might soon have a sparkling new side dish served next to its name: a Michelin star.
Travelers will have to fill out an "Affidavit of Migration" and show proof they have insurance that covers COVID-19.
As CruiseIndustryNews.com reported on Sunday, "cruise ship occupancies [are] on the rise at Carnival," with the new Carnival Mardi Gras, for example, boasting 85% occupancy on its cruises 'round the Caribbean. "Carnival Cruise Line [is] said to have been increasing occupancies as ships get back into service, crew gets accustomed to new protocols and demand continues to rise for cruise vacations," reports CIN, and the company is on track to have 15 ships from this brand back in service -- with 50,000 berths aboard -- by the end of this month.