Flights, Traffic Affected As Winter Storm Blasts Southeast U.S.

A truck is stuck on a snow-covered road after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, Virginia, on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (Virginia State Police/AP)





Good morning, and happy Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! It's Monday, Jan. 17, and to catch you up on the weekend, here's a collection of stories from across Patch that we'll be sharing with you:

A winter storm blew through the southeastern United States this weekend, forcing thousands of flights to be canceled and creating travel issues on roads.

A mosque in the Bronx held a mass funeral for 15 of the 17 people killed in the horrific high-rise fire last week, and a state program will put $2 million toward helping tenants of the building in recovery.

A 44-year-old British national was identified Sunday as the person who held four people hostage in a Texas synagogue on Saturday.

Protestors shut down a Massachusetts town's vote on a vaccine mandate proposal.

Winter Storm Blasts Southeast U.S. Causing Traffic, Air Travel Problems

Snow and ice pummeled the southeastern United States, leading to numerous traffic and air travel issues. Over 1,200 flights were canceled at the airport in Charlotte alone, and states such as Virginia and North Carolina experienced a rash of car crashes and traffic delays related to the winter storm." >> Snow, Ice Blasts Through NC, South With Powerful Winter Storm, via Charlotte Patch

Bronx Fire Victims Laid To Rest As Tenants, Families Receive Help

Hundreds of people showed up to pay their respects at a mass funeral for 15 of the 17 people killed in a horrific high-rise fire on Jan. 9. The Islamic Cultural Center of the Bronx hosted the service, which had political and religious leaders give remarks beforehand. Also Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Huchol announced $2 million in funding to help displaced tenants of the apartment building. >> Bronx Fire: Mass Funeral Held, Hochul Pledges $2M For Tenants, via New York City, New York, Patch

British National Identified As Hostage-Taker In TX Synagogue Standoff

Authorities identified a 44-year-old British national as the man who held four people hostage Saturday in a synagogue in Colleyville, TX. Malik Faisal Akram was shot and killed, but all the hostages made it home safely. The Associated Press reported that worshipers heard a livestream of the service said the hostage-taker demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. military officers while in custody in Afghanistan. >> British National ID'd As Hostage-Taker At Texas Synagogue, via Dallas Patch

This Day In History

Acting for Hawaiian sugar interests and their American allies, a committee led by Sanford Ballard Dole deposed Hawaiian Queen Liliuokalani this day in 1893 and installed a provisional government with Dole as president.

