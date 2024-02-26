Eric Mays’ top viral moments

The late Flint, Michigan city councilman, who died on Saturday, became a popular figure on social media for his memorable antics during council meetings.

Some have taken to social media to remember the life and legacy of Flint, Michigan City Councilman Eric Mays, who passed away on Saturday at 65.

While the late councilman is remembered as an activist who advocated for Flint’s majority-Black residents during the city’s deadly water crisis, he also built a reputation for his memorable and sometimes controversial antics and comments during council meetings.

Here’s a look at some of Flint city councilman’s top moments during his decade-long tenure representing for 1st Ward.

“Did she just call me a TikTok performer?”

During a public meeting, Mays had a fiery exchange with a fellow City Council member when he was accused of being a “TikTok performer.”

In a viral TikTok video, fellow councilwoman Ladel Lewis says, “No one was elected to be a TikTok performer. Good luck with that. But, while you’re here, you need to maintain decorum. We need to speak to the appropriate resolutions…”

Appearing offended by the remarks, Mays responded, “Did she just call me a TikTok performer, and I’m a serious council member?”

“Is that derogatory?” he questioned. “You jealous or something?”

“Some type of arsonist”

During another incident, Mays got into a heated discussion with a female council member who called him a “gaslighter.”

In a nearly 3-minute video shared on social media, Mays was taken aback by how his colleague addressed him.

She stated, “I will not allow you to gaslight this community” and then she proceeded to instruct Mays to look up the word after he appeared to be unsure of the word’s meaning.

Mays quickly fired back, “Watch yourself.”

Later in the video, the late councilman reacted to the councilmember’s remarks: “When you dog me out and interrupt me and tell me I’m a gaslighter, I’m thinking that’s some type of arsonist.”

“Don’t use no more adjectives towards me. You can shake your head all you want. You can turn red all you want. Leave me ‘lone,” he added. “How dare you talk to me like that. You don’t know me.”

Flint City Councilman Eric Mays, 1st Ward, kneels at the front of the gallery to hear Genesee District Judge William Crawford read through a prepared statement during a hearing, Dec. 7, 2018, at Genesee District Court in downtown Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, file)

“Why is she talking?”

In another encounter Mays had with one of his colleagues during a council meeting, he bluntly asked, “Why is she talking?”

It’s unclear what Mays was perturbed about, but in the short clip, he shouts, “Can you warn her and get her the hell out of here?”

“We sat here and listened to her ignorance,” Mays said before he was interrupted by another council member who told the female colleague to proceed.

The female colleague complained about Mays’ disruptive conduct and asked if she had the floor. Mays then said in a comical mocking tone, “Yes, you do!”

“You got to stop doing that.”

In another council meeting, Mays engaged in a spat with former Flint City Council President Allie Herkenroder.

In a clip shared on TikTok, Herkenroder said, “We have got to help the city of Flint…we have got to vote yes on this.”

Mays then told the former president, “You’re the reason that I’m going to vote the way I’m going to vote.”

“You’ve tried to put words in my mouth like I said you were a racist,” he added. He then chastised her and shouted repeatedly, “You got to stop doing that.”

This video amassed 1 million likes on TikTok and has been shared over 100,000 times.

“Cause when you clown, I’m going to double clown.”

In another viral moment, Mays aimed to make sure there was order during a council meeting.

While holding clown attire, Mays told those attending the meeting, “If you want to laugh, here go a clown outfit for you.

“Cause when you clown, I’m going to double clown,” he added.

He then proceeded to tell those who were disorderly, “This ain’t going to happen under my watch.”

Mays appeared on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The late councilman became so popular during his time representing Flint’s 1st Ward that he appeared on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” before his passing.

On Monday, Rickey Smiley re-posted the episode to his YouTube channel with a caption that read, “So happy I met the King Eric Mays and was able to have him on the show.”

In the video clip, Mays is seen listening to music and grooving with Smiley in the studio.

Smiley said that Mays’ dance should be called “Do the Point of Order!” – a reference to an exchange Mays had with a constituent during a council meeting.

Over the weekend, the City of Flint announced his death on Facebook, stating that the three-term councilman will be remembered for his “bold and courageous service” and his “strong presence will be deeply missed.”

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said, “This is a tremendous loss for our community and a shock to all friends and family.”

On Monday, a flag at Flint City Hall was lowered to half-staff to honor the late city councilman.

