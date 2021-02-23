Flint judge suggests higher court might rule on venue for Snyder charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Craig Mauger, The Detroit News
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Feb. 23—Judge William Crawford of the 67th District Court pondered Tuesday whether a higher court should rule on the proper place to bring charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder for his role in the Flint water crisis.

During a brief virtual hearing, Crawford asked Snyder's attorneys and lawyers working for the Michigan Attorney General's Office to consider whether he was the appropriate judge to rule on the fight over the venue for two misdemeanor charges against the former Republican governor.

Crawford noted that it was Genesee County Circuit Judge David Newblatt who acted as a one-judge grand jury and authorized the charges against Snyder.

"My question is whether or not this matter should more properly be brought before maybe, potentially, Judge Newblatt, or the chief judge for the Genesee County Circuit Court or perhaps, even the Michigan Court of Appeals," Crawford said.

The judge said he believes he can handle the matter fairly but suggested that his ultimate decision might be questioned because he's considering the choices of a "superior judge" from the circuit court.

"Some might think that's an appearance of bias or lack of objectivity that is inappropriate," Crawford said.

The judge asked the two sides to provide feedback by Monday on that issue and whether it's appropriate for him as a Flint resident to handle the case.

In court filings, attorneys for Snyder have contended that prosecutors brought the charges in the incorrect county. The alleged wrongdoing took place in Ingham County, where the governor's office is located, but the charges were brought in Genesee County, where Flint is located, they have argued.

One of the counts of willful neglect of duty against the former governor says Snyder failed to declare a state of emergency or disaster, although he was notified of a threat of an emergency or disaster in Flint. Snyder did eventually declare a state of emergency in January 2016 — three months after he had Flint shift its water source back to Detroit's regional water system.

The other count says Snyder failed to inquire into "the performance, condition and administration" of officers whom he appointed and was required to supervise under the state Constitution. Legal experts say this likely refers to the state-appointed emergency managers who were in place in Flint and working under Snyder. Two of them also face charges.

During the Monday hearing, Brian Lennon, an attorney for Snyder, said the prosecution could dismiss the charges against the former governor and "walk over to Lansing and file it like they do thousands of other misdemeanor cases."

Bryant Osikowicz, Michigan assistant attorney general, replied, "We will not be dismissing, walking over to Lansing."

Crawford also noted that attorneys for Snyder's former Chief of Staff Jarrod Agen have made similar arguments about the venue in front of Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Kelly.

Agen, is facing a single felony charge of perjury, which carries a possible 15-year sentence. His attorneys, J. Benjamin Dolan, Seth Waxman and Scott MacGriff, have said Agen made no false statements and the interview in question took place in Ingham County, not Genesee County.

"It raises an issue of potential inconsistent rulings," Crawford said.

Newblatt, the one-judge grand jury, authorized a combined 41 charges against nine individuals as part of an investigation by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. The charges were announced on Jan. 14.

The highest-ranking official among them, Snyder, is facing two counts of willful neglect of duty. The misdemeanor counts carry a penalty of one year behind bars and a fine of up to $1,000.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Judge needs more time for thorny issues in Flint water case

    A judge overseeing misdemeanor charges against a former Michigan governor in the Flint water scandal said Tuesday he's struggling with how to handle an aggressive effort to have the case dismissed. Judge William Crawford II said he needs more time to research whether prosecutors filed the case in the wrong county as well as other issues. As a District Court judge, Crawford said he doesn't know if he can make a decision about the work of a Circuit Court judge who served as a one-man grand jury and returned an indictment against Rick Snyder.

  • Rick Snyder’s legal team on Flint defense: ‘Neglecting a city is not a crime’

    Attorneys representing former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder believe the charges against him in the Flint water crisis should be dismissed because “Neglecting a city is not a crime,” according to a court filing on Monday. “Neglecting a city is not a crime — certainly not one with which Governor Snyder has been charged,” Snyder attorney Brian Lennon wrote in the filing, per Metro Times.

  • Supreme Court refuses to step in to stop turnover of Trump financial records

    The development is a brutal defeat for the former president. Trump has dismissed the Manhattan prosecutors' investigation as a political "witch hunt."

  • Neera Tanden's Confirmation To OMB Hanging By A Thread

    Joe Biden's nominee to run the White House Office of Management and Budget has elicited criticism for her partisan rhetoric online.

  • White House defiantly stands by Neera Tanden as her confirmation chances dwindle

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Monday announced she won't vote to confirm Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget. The decision isn't particularly surprising — Tanden is widely viewed as a controversial choice in large part because of past inflammatory comments she's made on social media (including some directed at Collins) — but it is crucial. With Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) coming out against Tanden last week, her confirmation chances likely rest in the hands of Collins' fellow moderate Republicans, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he was still searching for the extra vote, and the White House has remained defiant about Tanden's nomination, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki offering renewed support after Collins' announcement. Neera Tanden=accomplished policy expert, would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 22, 2021 But as of now it remains unclear whether Romney or Murkowski will bite. Per Politico, President Biden could potentially offer the senators "something significant in return" for their votes, or Romney or Murkowski could look back Tanden as a way of gaining the upper hand in a centrist power struggle with Manchin. That latter idea certainly has its skeptics, however. As The Dispatch's Haley Byrd Wilt explains, that theory "fundamentally misunderstands" the relationship being cultivated by those in the center of the split Senate. "maybe Mitt Romney or Lisa Murkowski will split with Collins and Manchin on an unpopular nominee simply to assert petty dominance over Manchin" fundamentally misunderstands their relationship and goals in this 50/50 Senate — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) February 22, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsDavid Perdue decides against 2022 Senate runDemocrats may drop $15 minimum wage from coronavirus relief because 2 senators oppose it

  • How Princess Eugenie's royal baby photo compares to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's

    Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank broke from royal tradition by having their midwife take the photo.

  • How Fox News hosts started attacking COVID-19 vaccines after Biden took over the rollout from Trump

    Fox News' top hosts see eroding faith in the COVID-19 vaccines as a potent line of attack against the Biden administration and "liberal elites."

  • India-China dispute: Blogger detained for demeaning soldier 'heroes'

    The blogger, who has 2.5 million followers, is just one of six detained for remarks on the border clash.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election-fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election-fraud claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • Trump team denies he is refusing to share stage with Pence and insists they have spoken since Capitol riot

    ‘Donald Trump and Mike Pence had a great call last week!’ Miller

  • Bloody Sunday memorial to honor late civil rights giants

    This year's commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans will honor four giants of the civil rights movement who lost their lives in 2020, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Rev. Joseph Lowery, C.T. Vivian, attorney Bruce Boynton and Lewis will be honored during the 56th annual commemoration of Bloody Sunday, the day in 1965 that civil rights marchers were brutally beaten on Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge.

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • UN: Thousands flee Ethiopia violence, seek asylum in Sudan

    At least 7,000 people who fled escalating ethnic violence in western Ethiopia have sought asylum in neighboring Sudan, the U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday, amid heightened tensions between the two Eastern African nations. Violence in the Metekel Zone of the Benishangul-Gumuz region is separate from the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. The Tigray war sent more than 61,000 Ethiopians into Sudan’s provinces of al-Qadarif and Kassala.

  • Exclusive: AstraZeneca to miss second-quarter EU vaccine supply target by half - EU official

    AstraZeneca expects to deliver less than half the COVID-19 vaccines it was contracted to supply the European Union in the second quarter, an EU official told Reuters on Tuesday. AstraZeneca's contract with the EU, which was leaked last week, showed the company had committed to delivering 180 million doses to the 27-nation bloc in the second quarter. "Because we are working incredibly hard to increase the productivity of our EU supply chain, and doing everything possible to make use of our global supply chain, we are hopeful that we will be able to bring our deliveries closer in line with the advance purchase agreement," a spokesman for AstraZeneca said, declining to comment on specific figures.

  • Malaysia deports Myanmar migrants despite court order

    Malaysian immigration authorities said Tuesday they have deported 1,086 Myanmar migrants, breaking a court order to halt their repatriation following an appeal by two human rights groups. Just hours earlier, a high court granted a one-day stay order for the deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants to hear an appeal by Amnesty International Malaysia and Asylum Access Malaysia, which said refugees, asylum-seekers and minors were among those being sent back.

  • Imran Khan visits Sri Lanka as Muslims demand burial rights

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday as Muslims protested near the president's office demanding that the government allow people who die of COVID-19 to be buried instead of cremated. Sri Lankan Muslims hope Khan will take up the burial issue when he meets his counterparts on Tuesday and Wednesday. Khan is to meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his older brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, during his two-day visit.

  • Ted Cruz says the media is 'obsessed' with his Mexico trip because it's 'suffering from Trump withdrawal'

    The Texas senator faced widespread criticism for flying to Cancún last week as a winter storm knocked out power to millions of people in his state.

  • Security officials cast blame for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol

    Testifying for the first time about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, former security officials blamed faulty intelligence for the disastrous failure to anticipate the violent intentions of the mob that invaded the building and interrupted the certification of the presidential election. The officials, including the former chief of the Capitol Police, are blaming other federal agencies — and each other — for their failure to defend the building as supporters of then-President Donald Trump overwhelmed security barriers, breaking windows and doors and sending lawmakers fleeing from the House and Senate chambers. Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund described a scene that was “like nothing” he had seen in his 30 years of policing.

  • Dolphins adding Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay is a dream. Wake up | Opinion

    Tuesday is the first day NFL teams can place the franchise and transition tags on players and in so doing protect their rights to those pending free agents.

  • Far-right lawmaker takes over Oregon GOP in larger US shift

    A far-right senator who has rebelled against coronavirus restrictions and supported protesters who stormed the Oregon Capitol has been elected chairman of the state Republican Party, showing how the GOP is taking a harder-line shift in some states and continuing to support former President Donald Trump. The ascendancy of state Sen. Dallas Heard reflects the bitter frustration felt by Republicans in Oregon, where Democrats dominate the Legislature, governor's office and other statewide offices.