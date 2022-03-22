The Hillsdale City Police Department has arrested a Flint man in connection with the Jan. 19, 2021, shooting outside the Hillsdale Community Library.

Jeremiah Da Michael Broady, 19, was arrested and arraigned Monday on two counts of assault with intent to murder — a life offense — and felony firearm.

A police investigation showed he allegedly used a 9mm handgun to shoot at Curtis Burns and Clayton Fowler in the late evening hours of Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, near an alley at the Hillsdale Community Library. Neither Burns or Fowler were injured in the incident.

Police have not yet released a possible motive in the shooting.

Witnesses at the time of the shooting — speaking on the condition of anonymity — said a dark colored passenger car pulled up next to a second car and opened fire before both vehicles fled at a high-rate of speed, presumably with the suspect vehicle chasing the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle later returned to the scene and made contact with police who were processing evidence.

Broady is being held on a $405,000 bond with 10-percent allowed and is tentatively scheduled for preliminary hearings within the next three weeks.

He faces up to life in prison if he is convicted as charged.

Hillsdale City Police Officers process the scene of a shooting Jan. 19, 2021, outside the Hillsdale Community Library.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Flint man charged in 2021 shooting near city library