Flint man pleads not guilty in 2021 shooting near city library

A Flint man, charged in connection with a shooting outside the Hillsdale Community Library on Jan. 19, 2021, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm Monday morning in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Jeremiah Da Michael Broady, 19, requested through his attorney, Rod Dunham, for the matters to be scheduled for a criminal pretrial hearing at least 30 days out in order to allow time for court transcripts from a preliminary examination hearing to be obtained and for the Broady family to hire a private attorney to represent him in the case.

Judge Sara S. Lisznyai granted the request and set a hearing for 1 p.m. May 23.

Broady, through Dunham, also requested a reduced bond from the $405,000 with 10-percent allowed set during preliminary hearings in the 2B District Court; however, Lisznyai denied that request and left bond as set.

The assault with intent to murder crimes are punishable by up to life or any number of years in the state of Michigan if Broady were to be convicted as charged and the felony firearm charge carries a two-year sentence consecutive to any underlying charge.

Broady’s arrest was the culmination of a lengthy investigation by the Hillsdale City Police Department following the shooting where shell casings and other evidence was discovered in an alleyway west of the library in the late evening hours of Jan. 19, 2021.

The investigation showed Broady allegedly used a 9mm handgun to shoot at Curtis Burns and Clayton Fowler. Neither Burns or Fowler were injured in the incident.

Police have not yet released a possible motive in the shooting.

Witnesses at the time of the shooting — speaking on the condition of anonymity — said a dark-colored passenger car pulled up next to a second car and opened fire before both vehicles fled at a high-rate of speed, presumably with the suspect vehicle chasing the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle later returned to the scene and made contact with police who were processing evidence.

