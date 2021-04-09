Flint police make arrest in postal worker attack captured on camera

James David Dickson, The Detroit News
·1 min read

Apr. 9—The Flint Police Department has made at least one arrest after two women were caught on camera assaulting a U.S. Postal Service worker Thursday.

Detective Tyrone Booth said the alleged assault took place about noon "in the city of Flint," but wouldn't specify where.

"We're still gathering information," Booth said. "We can't share fine details right now," including how many arrests were made.

No one has been arraigned, so police aren't releasing any names of suspects.

Police declined to share the victim's age, but said "she's in good condition. She's fine."

The U.S. Postal Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two women are shown throwing punches and pulling the hair of a postal service worker who is dressed in her work uniform.

"Oh my god, oh my god," says a man who appears to be recording the incident. "You all hit the mailman! She hit the mailman! You all fittin' to go to the feds."

Another voice can be heard saying "you all going to jail!"

Warning: Video contains strong language and violence

One of the women is heard saying, "she hit me first" as the fight appears to subside and the mail carrier stands at the door of an SUV the women later speed away in.

A man recording the encounter backs away as the three women separate: the worker appearing to use a cellphone near her truck while the other two start backing off in an SUV.

The vehicle then turns and races away from the scene as the postal worker runs after it

"They... hit this mail lady's car," the man recording the video says.

