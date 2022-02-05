Flint police captain killed Friday in head-on collision with wrong-way driver

The Flint Police Department confirmed that Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie died in a traffic crash Friday night.

The crash occurred on Elms Road in Mt. Morris Township at approximately 6 p.m. during Birnie's drive home after the end of his shift.

Mlive first reported that Birnie's vehicle was hit head-on by a vehicle that lost control and entered the opposing traffic lanes. The other driver in the crash was a juvenile. Birnie was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Flint Police Department and Mt. Morris Police Department could not be immediately reached for comment.

“According to witness statements, (the juvenile) was passing vehicles on the left, heading southbound, and lost control, hitting (Birnie) head-on,” Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Michael Veach told Mlive.

Michigan State Police also assisted at the scene, Veach said, adding that the crash is under investigation. He told Mlive he could not comment on the status of the juvenile.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley called Birnie a "well-respected leader that took pride in serving and protecting the residents of Flint and Genesee County" in a statement posted to the city's Facebook page. The statement said that his family is asking for privacy at this time. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Birnie served with the Flint Police Department for 26 years. He was a member of the Police Officers Labor Council’s Executive Committee. Before joining the Flint Police Department, Birnie served in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1988-92. An online biography said Birnie was an "avid outdoorsman" who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was pictured on the Twitter account of the Flint Police Department with new recruits in 2018.

Social media posts highlighted the community's sadness of the news. Detroit Police Chief James E. White wrote in a statement, “On behalf of the Detroit Police Department, I send my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the families and friends of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie."

University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety wrote of Birnie in a Facebook comment: "He could always be counted on. A true professional."

