Flint Twp. man convicted for attacking girlfriend in attempt to abort pregnancy

Aug. 7—A Flint Township man has been convicted in connection with attacking his pregnant girlfriend in 2018 to abort their unborn baby, the Genesee County prosecutor announced Friday.

A jury convicted Samuel Jenkins on 10 felony counts this week in Genesee County Circuit Court, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The charges included torture, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted assault of a pregnant individual to induce abortion, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated domestic violence and felony firearm.

"I am very grateful for the jury's verdict in rendering justice against a man who violently beat his pregnant girlfriend in an attempt to abort her pregnancy," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. "The acts of the defendant show him to be a danger to society and the justice system is making sure he will be held accountable for his actions and put away in prison where he belongs for many years to come."

The woman initially agreed to an abortion, but when she decided not to and could no longer conceal the pregnancy after 27 weeks, Jenkins allegedly told the woman "he would beat it out of her," Leyton's office said.

On. Aug. 3, 2018, Jenkins violently punched the woman multiple times and pointed a revolver, saying he would shoot her in the stomach, prosecutors reported.

During another fight four days later, the woman used cell phone audio to record Jenkins beating and threatening to kill her as well as the fetus, Leyton's office said.

The woman eventually escaped to a hospital and police were called. Jenkins was arrested on Aug. 14, 2018.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 13, officials said.