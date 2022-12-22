Flint water crisis prosecutors plan to appeal case for ex-health director to Supreme Court

The team of state attorneys leading the prosecution against former Michigan and Flint officials for their roles in the Flint Water Crisis say they will appeal the decision to dismiss charges against former state health director Nick Lyon to the Michigan Supreme Court, despite the court having already weighed in on the case.

Lyon, who was director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in 2014 when the Flint water crisis began, was charged with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of willful neglect of duty by a public official. But the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in late June that a judge improperly acted as a "one-man grand jury" to indict Lyon and others, remanding the cases back to a lower court, where they were dismissed in October.

The state had appealed the decision to dismiss Lyon's case, but the Court of Appeals on Wednesday granted a motion to dismiss the appeal filed by Lyon's lawyers.

In a statement provided to the Free Press, the Flint prosecution team said it plans to appeal the decision to the Michigan Supreme Court.

"It had always been our understanding that this matter would ultimately be resolved by the Michigan Supreme Court," the statement says.

"We still believe that even though the procedure followed in these cases, which had been unchanged for decades, has been altered, the Flint water cases can still proceed. As always, we will continue to pursue justice for the victims of Flint."

The prosecution team includes Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud, who will become Attorney General Dana Nessel's Chief Deputy at the start of her second term next year, and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Ex-state health director Nick Lyon exits after making an appearance on a video arraignment at the Genesee County Jail in Flint on January 14, 2021, on new Flint Water Crisis charges. State prosecutors say they will appeal the decision to dismiss Lyon's case to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Lyon's attorney, Chip Chamberlain of Willey and Chamberlain, said it's unclear why prosecutors would ask the Michigan Supreme Court to weigh in on an issue the court has already ruled in.

"I think it was foolish for them to appeal to the Court of Appeals. It's even more foolish to appeal to the Supreme Court. But we'll obviously be opposing," Chamberlain said.

Despite granting Lyon's lawyers a motion to dismiss, the Court of Appeals panel did deny a motion to dismiss from Nancy Peeler's attorneys. Peeler, a former MDHHS employee, was charged with two felony counts of misconduct in office and one misdemeanor count of willful neglect of duty.

Peeler's charges were dismissed in October, alongside Lyon's and others' but a three-judge Court of Appeals panel said prosecutors could argue their appeal to dismissing Peeler's case, writing "this Court is not persuaded at this time that the circuit court’s interpretation of the Supreme Court’s opinion presents no issues appropriate for appellate review."

"Regarding the Peeler case, the prosecution team is pleased that the Court of Appeals recognized that there are questions surrounding the implementation of the Peeler decision," the statement provided by the Flint prosecution team said. "It has always been our position that these prosecutions could still continue, even in light of Peeler, and we look forward to the opportunity to argue our case before the Court."

The Flint water crisis started in 2014 when the city switched water sources and lead, a neurotoxin particularly dangerous to children, leached into the city's water supply. As the city struggled with water quality, it also saw an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease and deaths.

Earlier in December, a judge in Genesee County also dismissed charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder. Snyder was charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty by a public official.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo.

