Flint water crisis: Rooted in neglect, fallout continues

  • FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016 file photo, water analysis test kits for Flint, Mich., residents to pick up for lead testing in their drinking water are set out on a table at Flint Fire Department Station No. 1 in Flint. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Former Gov. Snyder, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, listens during Lyon's preliminary examination at Genesee District Court in Flint, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Lyon, and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
1 / 4

Flint Water

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016 file photo, water analysis test kits for Flint, Mich., residents to pick up for lead testing in their drinking water are set out on a table at Flint Fire Department Station No. 1 in Flint. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP, File)
JOHN FLESHER

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, The Associated Press has learned.

Questions and answers about the crisis that made Flint a symbol of the nation's decaying drinking water infrastructure:

WHAT HAPPENED, AND HOW?

The city switched its drinking water source from Detroit, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south, to the Flint River in 2014 as a temporary cost-saving move. At the time, Flint was under control of an emergency financial manager appointed by Snyder. Residents immediately began complaining about the water's taste and smell and raised other health concerns, such as skin rashes and hair loss. But it wasn't until September 2015 that Snyder's administration acknowledged a problem. By then, doctors had discovered high levels of lead in children's blood.

WHERE DID THE LEAD COME FROM?

State environmental regulators advised local officials not to treat the river water with anti-corrosion additives. The river water scraped lead off aging pipes and plumbing fixtures.

WHERE WAS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IN ALL THIS?

The Environmental Protection Agency drew criticism for failing to react more quickly. The director of its regional office resigned amid accusations of downplaying alarms raised by an agency scientist who visited Flint and took water samples from a home in 2015. EPA declared an emergency in 2016 and the next year provided $100 million to improve Flint’s water infrastructure.

HOW WERE THE RESIDENTS AFFECTED?

It may take years to know results of the lead contamination, which in children can damage the brain and nervous system and cause learning and behavior problems. In adults, it can boost risk for heart and kidney disease, high blood pressure and infertility. Additionally, experts say bacteria from the poorly treated water may have caused an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, which killed 12 and sickened dozens of others while Flint was using river water. The crisis upended life in the city, where for months people lined up for bottled water and filters amid reports of heightened anxiety and depression.

WHAT WAS THE LEGAL AND POLITICAL FALLOUT?

Numerous state and local officials lost their jobs, including the director of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. Five officials, including the state health director, were charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to alert the public about the Legioinnaires' disease outbreak. The state's chief medical officer was charged with obstruction of justice. Lesser counts were filed against several others.

Most of the cases were settled through pleas to misdemeanors or dismissed after newly elected Attorney General Dana Nessel fired a team of prosecutors in 2019, saying they hadn't pursued all available evidence.

IS THE CRISIS OVER?

Flint resumed using Detroit water in October 2015, although the contamination didn't stop immediately. But by 2017, lead content in Flint's water was considerably below the federal action level of 15 parts per billion. Officials said last month that inspections of service lines, which carry water from main pipes into homes, were nearing completion and more than 9,700 had been replaced. Still, many residents remain skeptical that their water is safe.

WILL FLINT RESIDENTS BE COMPENSATED?

Responding to a crush of lawsuits, Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $600 million settlement last August that grew to $641 million as the city, a local hospital and a consulting firm joined. The deal established a process for submitting claims, with nearly 80% of the money earmarked for claimants who were minors when exposed to the tainted water.

DID RACISM PLAY A ROLE IN THE CRISIS?

Many believe so. Flint, birthplace of General Motors, is a majority-Black city that has struggled financially with the decline of the auto industry. In a 2017 report, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission questioned whether it would have been allowed to happen in prosperous, predominantly white suburbs. “We believe the answer is no, and that the vestiges of segregation and discrimination found in Flint made it a unique target,” the report said. Earlier, a panel appointed by Snyder described the crisis as a case of “environmental injustice.”

Latest Stories

  • 'Just the tip of the iceberg': FBI and DOJ promise to charge hundreds over Capitol riot

    In their first public comments since a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, officials from the FBI and the Department of Justice said that hundreds of arrests were likely in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

  • ‘Lauren Boebert is a fool’: Lawmakers point fingers at ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ after she tweeted Pelosi’s location during Capitol riots

    The ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ is facing calls for her to resign

  • Biden's transition official says Operation Warp Speed chief adviser has resigned

    Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaoui's role leading the COVID-19 vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according https://cnb.cx/3bAxEce to CNBC, which first reported the development. The Biden team has not asked Slaoui to stay past his current contract, which includes a 30 days' notice before termination, CNBC said.

  • Navy Career of 'QAnon Shaman' Ended After He Refused Anthrax Vaccine

    Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, a 33-year-old Navy veteran, refused to take the anthrax vaccine while in the Navy.

  • Man ID'd as speaker's office invader appears before judge

    The man identified as the rioter photographed sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office chair during last week’s Capitol insurrection made his initial federal court appearance Tuesday. Richard Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to hear the charges against him. Among them is a charge that he unlawfully entered a restricted area with a lethal weapon — in this case, a stun gun.

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • McConnell Reportedly Pleased about Impeachment, Wants to Purge Trump from GOP

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly pleased about efforts by Democrats to impeach President Trump a second time, saying he believes the move will make it easier for Republicans to purge Trump from the party.McConnell has said that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses and has indicated that he wants to see the specific article of impeachment being put forth by House Democrats, the New York Times reported.House Democrats filed an article of impeachment against Trump on Monday, charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his rhetoric before and during the deadly riot at the Capitol last week when Trump supporters broke past security and forced their way into the halls of Congress.The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on impeachment. Two Republican House members, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have already announced they will support impeachment. The White House expects up to a dozen more Republicans to defect as well.Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly asked fellow Republicans if he should ask Trump to resign in the wake of the violence. McCarthy has indicated that he would support a censure of the president over the riot and has meanwhile decided not to urge his fellow Republicans to vote against impeachment, despite the California congressman's personal opposition to it.The violence at the Capitol on January 6 ended with five dead and prompted bipartisan condemnation of Trump's exhortations to his supporters at the rally in front of the White House earlier in the day.“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president told his supporters at the rally, but he warned, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”On Tuesday, Trump denied responsibility for inciting the violence.“They’ve analyzed my speech and my words and my final paragraph, my final sentence. And everybody to the tee thought it was totally appropriate,” the president told reporters.

  • IRS gets more relief payments out after delays

    The IRS said that after initial problems, it is getting more of the second round of relief payments to taxpayers. While there is no exact measure of how often this happened, the National Consumer Law Center estimates that up to 20 million Americans may have been impacted by the administrative issue. A number of tax preparation companies said that they were able to resolve the issues.

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Capitol riot: Police release photos of man wanted in connection with killing of officer

    Officer Brian Sicknick killed during violence from president’s supporters

  • More Democrats Say They'll Vote 'No' on Waiver for Biden's SecDef Pick Lloyd Austin

    Lawmakers heard from two experts who warned that granting another waiver to a recently retired general.

  • Ted Cruz’s communication director resigns following Capitol riot

    “I’m grateful to Senator Cruz for the opportunity and wish him and his first-rate staff nothing but the best,” said Lauren Blair Bianchi. Sen. Ted Cruz‘s (R-Texas) communication director has announced her resignation after the deadly events at the U.S. Capitol. According to Punchbowl News, Lauren Blair Bianchi who had worked with Cruz since July 2019, shared a brief statement revealing her decision to step down.

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • Arrest of Proud Boys’ Miami-based leader was linked to Capitol insurrection, feds say

    The FBI on Tuesday said Washington, D.C., police arrested the Miami-based leader of the far-right Proud Boys days before the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol because they had developed information showing he was among those planning to incite violence as Congress voted to certify the presidential election.

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert ‘was in stand-off on Capitol Hill after refusing bag search’

    The Capitol building recently installed metal detectors outside the House Chambers in the wake of last week’s breach

  • Top military leaders remind troops of limits of free speech

    Amid worry about renewed violence on Inauguration Day, the military's top leaders issued a written reminder to all service members Tuesday that the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last week was an anti-democratic, criminal act, and that the right to free speech gives no one the right to commit violence. A memo signed by all members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also reminded military members that Joe Biden was duly elected as the next president and will be sworn in to office on Jan. 20. The memo was unusual in that the military leadership, including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, felt compelled to remind service members that it is wrong to disrupt the constitutional process.

  • China sees biggest COVID-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

    China has recorded the biggest daily jump in COVID cases in more than five months, despite four cities in lockdown, increased testing and other measures aimed at preventing another wave of infections in the world's second biggest economy. Most of the new patients were reported near the capital Beijing, but a province in northeast China also saw a rise in new cases, official data showed on Wednesday, amid a resurgence that has seen more than 28 million people under home quarantine. The National Health Commission said in a statement that a total of 115 new confirmed cases were reported in the mainland compared with 55 a day earlier.