Flint water settlement boosted to $641M, but how much will residents get? That's still unclear

Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read

LANSING, Mich. – The city of Flint, Michigan, and two other defendants have joined a $600-million Flint water crisis settlement the state of Michigan announced in August, bringing the total value of the settlement in the lead poisoning case to $641 million, attorneys announced late Tuesday.

But how much of the proposed $641-million settlement would go to pay attorney fees and costs has still not been disclosed in documents filed in federal court early Wednesday.

That means it still is not publicly known how much would be distributed to Flint residents who were impacted by the lead poisoning of the city’s drinking water supply, which began in April 2014.

If attorneys were to seek one-third of the total settlement – which is the cap on attorney fees referenced in a proposed notice to class members – that would amount to $213.7 million.

It still is not known how much money would be distributed to Flint residents impacted by the lead poisoning of the city’s drinking water supply.

Previously: Michigan to pay $600M in Flint water crisis settlement; victim compensation fund created

Total value boosted: City of Flint, other defendants agree to settle water lawsuit as total boosted to $641.2M

In a court filing, attorneys say they have reached an agreement on how much to request from the settlement, but they plan to disclose that figure in a separate court filing no more than 30 days after the federal judge handling the case, U.S. District Judge Judith Levy, gives preliminary approval to the proposed settlement.

"Plaintiffs wish to inform the court that interim class counsel and liaison counsel have reached an agreement regarding the amount of attorneys’ fees they intend to request from the settlement," as well as how to allocate the fees among the various lawyers, attorneys said in a footnote to Wednesday's filing.

"Counsel believe that submitting a single, agreed-upon request for fees will streamline the process for evaluating that request. The anticipated motion for attorneys’ fees will provide additional information regarding what fees are requested, how plaintiffs’ counsel

propose allocating those fees, and the legal and factual support upon which plaintiffs

rely to support the request."

According to a proposed notice, attorney fees will not exceed 33.33% "of the amount of the fund allocated to payment of claims of settlement class members."

That one-third cap would be applied to the entire settlement amount, said Ryan Jarvi, a spokesman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Attorneys did not respond Wednesday morning to emails and texts seeking information on the size of fees that would be requested.

"It is important to note that Judge Levy will review and approve whatever attorney fees are permitted," Jarvi said in a Wednesday email.

Disclosing the fees after preliminary approval of the proposed settlement but prior to final approval is consistent with the practice in other class-action lawsuits, attorneys said in the court filing.

The cases have already involved scores of attorneys and several trips to appellate courts at both the state and federal level. Wednesday's court filing alone was signed by more than 30 attorneys from more than a dozen firms.

Follow reporter Paul Egan on Twitter @paulegan4

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Flint water settlement: Total value boosted, attorney costs unclear

