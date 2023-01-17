Flintshire council Zoom security review after meeting shock

The council is tightening its security settings after the incident

A member of the public has used Zoom to share "extremely inappropriate content" during a council meeting.

The person - whose identity has not been revealed - obtained access to the video call link as Flintshire council's cabinet met.

Cabinet members were described as shocked by the incident.

The nature of the content that was shared has not been officially disclosed, but the council said it will now be tightening up security.

The public can watch meetings online, but can only share content if they have a link.

"We shall be reviewing the security settings in meetings so that only designated officers can share content," a spokesperson said.

"A member of the public was given access to the link for this morning's cabinet meeting on Zoom and shared some extremely inappropriate content," said the spokesperson.

Councillors will also be reminded that the links are for them only and that the public can view meetings via the livestream on the council's website, the spokesperson said.