Flintshire recycling site staff to get body cameras after abuse

Council recycling centre staff are being issued with body cameras after receiving abuse.

Some visitors have been "violent" when challenged by Flintshire council workers as traders' commercial waste is not accepted at household waste sites.

It has led to "unpleasant" working environments, a report has said.

Some vehicles are not permitted on-site and others require a permit allowing traders, for example, to use a work van to dispose of their household waste.

Almost 2,000 permit applications have been received by the authority since March.

"The vehicle permit scheme can be a very emotive topic," said the report.

"The level of abuse and threats of violence to HRC [household recycling centre] staff has been highlighted previously and raised as an ongoing concern for some time.

"The site staff will soon be presented with new body worn CCTV cameras to wear for recording and reporting any incidents."

Extending opening hours from 08:00-17:30 is also being considered, subject to consultation with trade unions and staff, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The council runs five household recycling sites at Buckley, Greenfield, Mold, Sandycroft and Oakenholt.