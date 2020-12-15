‘Flip or Flop’ star and fiancée get a break from their ‘crazy schedule’ in Florida Keys

Tarek El Moussa from “Flip or Flop” and Heather Rae Young from “Selling Sunset” may live in sunny California, but they were loving on South Florida during a recent trip.

The reality TV stars, who got engaged over the summer, were in The Keys over the weekend, doing what comes naturally to us down here: boating, drinking, watching the sunset, promoting projects.

In one of their many Instagram stories, the entrepreneurs mentioned that this visit (they stayed at Hawks Cay Resort) was their first time to the area. Seems by the smiles on the TV stars’ faces, they’ll be back.

“Sitting with my love @heatherraeyoung in the middle of the Florida ocean. Life doesn’t get much better,” wrote El Moussa, who shares two kids with his ex wife, “Flip or Flop” costar Christina Anstead.

El Moussa and Young were interviewed by local company Sea Ray Boats, talking about how being on the water on their fancy watercraft, which can run up to $1 million, helps them unwind after a long workweek.

“We have a crazy schedule,” said the “Selling Sunsets” star. “It’s hardcore. We’re busy with meetings, we’re busy with everything. It’s nonstop.”

El Moussa agreed: “Our day starts at like 6 a.m. and ends at like 10 o’clock at night, seven days a week,” he said. “You’re going, going, going, all of a sudden: Break! You have to take a break.”

Young said they cherish their time on the boat. We have to wonder: Will they return to Islamorada for their wedding on the water? We can think of a few places for the ceremony. Maybe the Cheeca Lodge, next?

El Moussa’s busy, all right. So is his ex wife. Anstead recently filed for divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, host of “Wheelers Dealers.” They share custody of a 1 year old son.

And you thought your life was complicated.