Flipped cars and a boat wrapped around tree: Photos show Alabama tornado wreckage

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read

Severe storms are forcing many southerners to take shelter, as strong winds and tornadoes uproot trees, damage houses, flip vehicles, and in at least one case, sent a boat flying through the air, photos and videos show.

The Deep South is in the midst of an outbreak of tornadoes, and weather experts have issued a “high risk” warning for Mississippi and Alabama, according to Weather.com

One photo, taken Wednesday by Central Alabama Electric Cooperative workers doing damage control in Dallas County, shows a boat wrapped around a tree by raging winds.

Strong winds lifted up a boat and wrapped it around a tree in Dallas County, Georgia.
Strong winds lifted up a boat and wrapped it around a tree in Dallas County, Georgia.

“That’s a boat y’all,” the cooperative wrote in a Facebook post. “Please take these storms seriously throughout the afternoon and night.”

Another photo shared to social media shows what appears to be a truck or van flipped over in a field, surrounded by debris. Off to its side sits the roof of a home.

Dozens of Alabama counties have been, or still are, under tornado watch.

The first confirmed twister touched down shortly after 1 p.m. in Greene County, WVTM reported, and more tornadoes touched down across the state throughout the day.

The powerful storm system is predicted to push onward into other southern states.

In Georgia, some school districts are canceling in-person classes in favor of virtual learning, due to weather concerns, The Macon Telegraph reported.

Risk of severe weather has risen for South Carolina’s Midlands region to moderate-to-high, The State reported. Widespread severe storms are anticipated.

Much of North Carolina is at “moderate risk” of severe weather, The Raleigh News & Observer reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Severe weather: Storms batter the South with more on the way

    A wave of storms pounded the Deep South on Wednesday, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings, and forecasters said still stronger ones were on the way with the potential for massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of baseballs. While nearly 16 million people in the Southeast could see powerful storms, the Storm Prediction Center said, a region of about 3 million stretching from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana across Mississippi into Alabama was at high risk for big twisters that stay on the ground for miles, straight winds up to 80 mph (129 kph) and destructive hail. Possible tornadoes knocked down trees, toppled power lines and damaged homes in rural Chilton County and the Alabama communities of Burnsville and Moundville, where power was out and trees blocked a main highway.

  • Tornado Leaves Damaged Property and Fallen Trees in Its Wake in Alabama

    Tornado warnings were in place for counties in central Alabama on March 17, the National Weather Service said, with this footage showing the damage caused by one near Burnsville.Dallas County EMA director Toya Stiles told the Selma Times-Journal said a tornado was on the ground in Burnsville. One home was reported damaged.This video, taken by Shakiera Murphy, shows damage to woodland, a residential property, and vehicles, near Burnsville.A tornado warning was in place for Dallas County until 8:15 pm.Energy provider Alabama Power said nearly 600 customers were without power on March 17, mostly in Dallas County, according to local news reports. Credit: Shakiera Murphy via Storyful

  • Severe storms, tornadoes hit South, as threat of more looms

    Multiple tornadoes occurred with some damage to homes and businesses, forecasters in Alabama said. Warnings covered that state and others Wednesday evening.

  • More families interested in tornado shelters

    Workers at storm shelter businesses in Alabama say they've been flooded with calls and emails ahead of a severe weather outbreak forecasted for March 17.

  • Chilling photos and videos show multiple tornadoes in 'outbreak' across Alabama and Mississippi

    Tornadoes, wind gusts, and large hail are expected to hit the southeast through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

  • Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

    One man shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.

  • Chrissy Teigen's son Miles interrupted her topless selfie

    She also clapped back at trolls who commented on the picture

  • New ‘smart’ mask comes with its own app to monitor your breathing

    AirPop’s Active+ smart mask has a built in Halo sensor which monitors the wearer’s breathing and respiratory health, plus local air quality.

  • Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash

    Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida to resume his recovery from career-threatening leg injuries he suffered when his SUV ran off a road and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs last month. “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday night. Woods was injured Feb. 23, two days after the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

  • Army promotes Yevgeny Vindman, who was fired by Trump White House

    Yevgeny Vindman says his promotion came despite "intense pressure" from the Trump administration on the U.S. Army.

  • Munching maggots help Singapore startup secure lucrative biomaterial

    In a quiet, mainly residential district of Singapore, trays of writhing black soldier fly larvae munch their way through hundreds of kilograms of food waste a day. The protein-rich maggots can be sold for pet food or fertiliser, but at Insectta - a startup that says it is Singapore's first urban insect farm - they are bred to extract biomaterials that can be used in pharmaceuticals and electronics. "What these black soldier flies enable us to do is transform this food waste, which is a negative-value product, into a positive-value product," said Chua Kai-Ning, Insectta's co-founder and chief marketing officer.

  • Employees reveal what it's really like working in empty hotels when there are no guests

    Innkeepers and staff at inns and hotels during off-seasons share what happens in Death Valley, Yosemite, and Michigan when there are no tourists.

  • All About Ashley Olsen's Boyfriend Louis Eisner, the Artist She's Been Low-Key Dating for Years

    The couple was photographed out on a date for the first time in over a year.

  • Veselnitskya’ Trump Tower Coverup Linked to Secret Russian Chemical Weapons Program

    Yury Martyanov/GettyLONDON—A company newly sanctioned by the U.S. over Alexei Navalny’s poisoning attack is tied to the money laundering network that Natalia Veselnitskya tried to cover up at the infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting, according to financial records obtained by The Daily Beast.Now we know why Vladimir Putin was so desperate to play down the international corruption probes that began when Sergei Magnitsky uncovered a $230 million fraud on the Russian people. For the first time, that dark money network can be linked to the murderous chemical weapons program run by Russia’s notorious intelligence services.After exposing the massive theft of state money, Magnitsky ended up dead in a Russian prison cell. Legislation in his name has been enacted all over the world by governments seeking to clamp down on corruption, including the U.S.’s Magnitsky Act. Despite the interventions of Veselnitskaya—a Russian lawyer who was sent to the U.S. to persuade the Trump campaign to overturn the law—investigations tracing that stolen money continue to expose an international web of bank accounts linked to alleged wrongdoing.Email Leak Exposes Trump Tower Russian’s Dirty Lobbying OperationsThis month, the Biden administration said it was sanctioning a German chemicals company called Riol-Chemie because of its “activities in support of Russia’s weapons of mass destruction programs.”It was part of the administration’s response to the attempted murder of Putin nemesis Navalny. The anti-corruption campaigner narrowly survived a chemical weapon attack after a plane carrying him on a long flight home to Moscow was diverted and he was able to receive emergency medical care—first in a Siberian hospital, and then in Germany where he was airlifted for further treatment.After waking up from a weeks-long coma, Navalny outwitted a member of the assassination team by impersonating a senior FSB official and tricking his would-be killer into explaining over the phone how the kill squad had rubbed the Novichok nerve agent into the seams of Navalny’s underpants.President Trump shrugged off the attack, but the Biden team announced sanctions against seven senior Russian officials and 14 other entities involved in chemical and biological weapons production on March 2.One of the entities singled out by the U.S. government as a cog in Russia’s weapons of mass destruction program was Riol-Chemie. Investigative files compiled by the authorities in Lithuania—and reviewed by The Daily Beast—show that Riol-Chemie received hundreds of thousands of dollars from a British Virgin Islands-registered company accused of laundering some of the stolen money that was uncovered by Magnitsky.According to sources close to a separate investigation by French authorities, financial records show that two New Zealand-registered companies, which also received funds from the $230 million fraud, wired over $1 million to Riol-Chemie.Riol-Chemie did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.The United States formal designation of Riol-Chemie as a sanctioned entity does not give any detail about its role in Russia’s weapons program, but purchase orders and invoices seen by The Daily Beast show that the company received components from a now-defunct American manufacturer called Aeroflex. Records show that Aeroflex, which was then based in New York, took orders for radiation-hardened semiconductors and regulators in 2007. These components are often used to build missiles and satellites.The orders were to be sent to Riol-Chemie in northern Germany, but records show that the tightly-controlled radiation chips were paid for by yet another entity accused of laundering the stolen Russian money. According to the paperwork, the invoice went to Tolbrist Alliance Inc, a shell company listed in the Offshore Leaks Database by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists as being registered to a post office box in the British Virgin Islands.According to bank records reviewed by The Daily Beast, Lithuanian authorities discovered that Tolbrist Alliance Inc had received around $50 million from companies linked to the fraud uncovered by Magnitsky.Financial records show that Tolbrist spent at least $1.5 million at Aeroflex.Aeroflex, which is no longer trading, was busted by the State Department for hundreds of International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) violations “largely consisting of unauthorized exports.” There is no indication that the company broke the law by delivering the rad-chips to Riol-Chemie—the transactions occurred years before the U.S. government announced that the German company was a secret part of Putin’s illicit arms smuggling operation.The repeated links between companies accused of laundering the $230 million and Riol-Chemie may point to a wider, calculated scheme with far-reaching political implications. Money stolen from the Russian people—while the authorities turned a blind eye—was apparently channelled into a black market weapons program. Whoever directed the dispersal of the stolen funds also played a top secret role in Russian national security.“This clearly shows why Putin has become unhinged because of the Magnitsky investigation,” said Bill Browder, who has led the anti-corruption campaign in the name of his former lawyer Sergei Magnitsky. “Every layer of this onion that is peeled, ever more dirty and dangerous information emerges.”Previous reports have also claimed that some of the stolen funds ended up in the hands of people connected to Syria’s chemical weapons program.Ex-Hill Staffer Linked to Veselnitskaya Dies Suddenly After Fall Near His HomeThe man given the task of shutting down the Magnitsky-inspired investigations that were blooming all over the world was Yury Chaika, one of Putin’s top fixers and Russia’s prosecutor-general up until last year. President Obama signed the anti-corruption Magnitsky Act into law in 2012, and Chaika’s protégée, Veselnitskaya, was sent to make the case against the law at the notorious Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort in 2016.Putin brought it up with Trump himself at the Helsinki summit in 2018. The former president listened, nodding along with a litany of distortions about election interference, Crimea, and Browder during a joint press conference.Veselnitskaya was also part of the legal team defending Prevezon, another of the companies accused of laundering the stolen money, which was under investigation by the Southern District of New York. The case was eventually settled out of court with Prevezon paying $6 million. Velselnitskaya was charged with obstruction of justice for colluding with Chaika’s office in Moscow to doctor evidence submitted to the court.While Trump-Russia speculation was at its height, Veselnitskaya always insisted that she was not at Trump Tower to try and help sway the election; she was there to put the case against the Magnitsky investigation.“To summarize, those were not the happiest days of my life,” Velselnitskaya told NBC amid the backlash surrounding the Trump Tower meeting.Despite the personal costs, it seems that Putin and his cronies will stop at nothing to stymie the fraud investigations they face. But the U.S. government’s sanctioning of Riol-Chemie may offer an important lesson to the Kremlin: even dark money can be followed.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince William teases wife Kate as they share St Patrick's Day message

    William tried out his Irish as the couple reflected on their trip to Dublin a year ago.

  • Asia's richest man, a bomb scare and a murder in India

    An explosives-laden car is found near Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai, and its alleged owner is killed.

  • Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

    Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloodshed. The United States is shifting focus from largely stalled negotiations in Qatar's capital to meetings among key regional countries aimed at pushing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Taliban insurgents and other Afghan political leaders to form a transitory government as soon as possible. The Moscow meeting will include U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and representatives from Pakistan and China, according to officials.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • 'The Crown' creator doesn't want to dive into storylines about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but he needs to reconsider.

    The creator of "The Crown" plans to end the show nearly a decade before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's blind date. That's a big mistake.

  • The NFL salary cap has become a headache for a lot of teams. Here are the players with the biggest cap hits for the 2021 season.

    The NFL salary cap went down for the first time since 2011, putting a bigger spotlight on the players with bigger caps in 2021.