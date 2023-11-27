Flipped tractor-trailer causes backups on I-85 in west Charlotte

A tractor-trailer that flipped onto its side caused significant backups Monday afternoon on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. near Moores Chapel Road. It’s not yet clear what led to the truck flipping over.

A North Carolina Department of Transportation camera showed the impact the crash was having on traffic.

MEDIC hasn’t reported any injuries.

No other vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash.

At least two of the southbound lanes on I-85 were blocked while crews were waiting on a tow truck for the trailer.

