Is FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for FLIR Systems

How Much Debt Does FLIR Systems Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 FLIR Systems had US$767.4m of debt, an increase on US$421.3m, over one year. However, it also had US$268.9m in cash, and so its net debt is US$498.5m.

NasdaqGS:FLIR Historical Debt, August 13th 2019 More

How Healthy Is FLIR Systems's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that FLIR Systems had liabilities of US$458.0m due within a year, and liabilities of US$874.8m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$268.9m in cash and US$357.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$706.9m.

Since publicly traded FLIR Systems shares are worth a total of US$6.41b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

FLIR Systems's net debt is only 1.2 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 19.3 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the other side of the story is that FLIR Systems saw its EBIT decline by 3.4% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if FLIR Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, FLIR Systems recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 91% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.