FLIR Systems Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of FLIR Systems (NAS:FLIR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $57.73 per share and the market cap of $7.6 billion, FLIR Systems stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for FLIR Systems is shown in the chart below.


Because FLIR Systems is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.82% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. FLIR Systems has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.40, which is worse than 81% of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of FLIR Systems at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of FLIR Systems is fair. This is the debt and cash of FLIR Systems over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. FLIR Systems has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.9 billion and earnings of $1.61 a share. Its operating margin of 18.08% better than 91% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks FLIR Systems's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of FLIR Systems over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of FLIR Systems is 4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, FLIR Systems's return on invested capital is 10.15, and its cost of capital is 10.52. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of FLIR Systems is shown below:

In closing, FLIR Systems (NAS:FLIR, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about FLIR Systems stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

