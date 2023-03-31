Flo Rida not paying his son's medical bills, the boy's mother says, even after the child's accidental fall from 5-story apartment window

Rapper Flo Rida. Chris Trotman/Getty

Flo Rida's 6-year-old son suffered a fall from the fifth floor of an apartment on March 4.

The child's mother, Alexis Adams, filed a lawsuit against the building manager on Monday.

Separately, Adams has also alleged that Flo Rida is not covering the child's medical costs.

Rapper Flo Rida's 6-year-old son suffered a fall from the fifth story of a New Jersey apartment complex earlier this month and the rapper has not paid the child's health insurance or medical bills, according to the child's mother, Alexis Adams.

On March 4, Adams' son with Flo Rida, Zohar Dillard, fell out of the window of their Jersey City apartment, sustaining serious injuries, according to a lawsuit filed by Adams this week.

The cost of the medical expenses adds further fuel to a heated legal battle between Adams and Flo Rida, born Tramar Dillard. Adams said Dillard has not assisted with Zohar's health insurance costs as mandated by a 2018 court-ordered child support agreement.

A representative for Flo Rida did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

After falling onto the concrete from the fifth floor, Adams said Zohar, who is disabled, has suffered "a shattered pelvis, left metatarsal fractures, Grade 3 liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs," and other injuries, according to a statement from her lawyer.

"I am just so grateful that my son is alive, fighting, and is still here with me. He's a real-life superhero," Adams stated.

Flo Rida was accused of failing to pay medical bills for years

In January, Adams told Insider that Flo Rida has not fulfilled child support payments around Zohar's education and health insurance. Through the agreement, Dillard had been required by a Bronx County Family Court to pay Adams $9,000 a month for child support, as well as the full cost of Zohar's education and health insurance, per court filings.

In an August 2021 affidavit requesting that Flo Rida explain the lack of payment, Adams claimed that she has spent tens of thousands of dollars on legal representation, filing motions with the court for the rapper to provide a reason for the incomplete payments or be held in contempt of court. Administrators at Zohar's school have also emailed Flo Rida along with Adams, asking for tuition payment.

The alleged lack of payments also tailed a massive $82 million verdict that the rapper won against energy drink company Celsius in early 2023.

"Tramar winning $82.6 million didn't surprise me," Adams told Insider in January. Him complying "with our child support order by reinstating Zohar's health insurance and being a real family man and father to our son would actually impress me," she said.

Dillard "has failed to pay the monthly premium for Zohar's health insurance," Adams said in an August 2021 affidavit filed in support of an order to show cause. And for all of 2020, he "failed to pay me $6,616.68 for health insurance premium costs," Adams alleged, adding that she was forced to pay out of pocket.

An insurance document reviewed by Insider showed that Zohar's insurance was cut off in March 2020, after Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield did not receive premium payments. Zohar has been on Medicaid, according to Adams, which does not cover the needed physical therapy for his recovery after the fall.

In response to the fall, the rapper posted a story on Instagram on Wednesday, saying Zohar "is getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall."

"I ask for your continued prayer," the rapper added.

Alexis Adams

In January, Adams also had an unpaid tuition balance of over $200,000 with Zohar's school which Flo Rida was asked to pay, and which she cannot afford, according to the 2021 affidavit.

Recent court documents showed that in November 2022, a lawyer for Dillard argued against the judge's orders to pay for education, saying he couldn't afford it. By December 2022, Dillard's team had asked the court to reduce his monthly child support payment.

A judge will need to determine whether Dillard has been skipping out on education payments and whether he owes expenses for Zohar, though a hearing date has not been set.

Zohar's mother is seeking medical damages from building management in her lawsuit related to Zohar's fall

In her lawsuit related to Zohar's fall, Adams sued the building management company, Goldberg Management, as well as Pitch Perfect 74, LLC, and unnamed construction companies for negligence, claiming that they were at fault for the fall "by installing windows that posed a hazardous condition and/or by installing incorrect sized guards on said windows," and ignoring her repeated requests for the proper window guards.

Goldberg Management did not immediately return Insider's requests for comment.

The suit is seeking undisclosed medical damages for Zohar, who Adams said in the suit "has been disabled and in the future will be disabled and not be able to perform his usual functions."

"As a single mom to a special needs child this feels like a nightmare," Adams told Insider in a statement. "My heart is broken into a million pieces."

