This ‘Floating’ Florida Manse Has a Dock Big Enough for an Armada of Day Boats

When your slice of island paradise in Naples, Fla., is just that—a narrow slice—the only thing to do is go wide. Which is what the owners of this 10,000-square-foot compound did to create their glassy modern masterpiece. By leveling an original home, sinking scores of heavy-duty pilings deep into tranquil Venetian Bay and topping with over 1,000 tons of concrete, they created this sleek, contemporary two-story retreat that appears to hover over the water.

The home itself is perched on a skinny one-acre lot at the southern tip of man-made Venetian Island, just off Naples’s tony Gulf Shore Drive. Designed by acclaimed local architect John Cooney, the property embraces the Florida open-air lifestyle with its 4,000 square feet of outdoor living space.

Huge, extra-deep wrap-around decks on the ground floor feature an azure 38-foot lap pool, a long, open fire pit and massive glass doors that lead you into the home’s light-flooded, double-height living room with its floating concrete-and-glass staircase.

A light-filled double-height great room provides panoramic water views.

Take the stairs or elevator to the second level and there are a rambling primary suite embedded into its own wing and three additional ensuite bedrooms on the opposite side connected by a wide white-tiled walkway. Wrap-around terraces on this level are as expansive as the ones below.

As for access to this sliver of heaven, an entry gate opens onto a hedge-lined driveway leading to a circular motor court. Here there’s a three-car garage with a large guest suite above.

While the property isn’t directly on the beach, it’s just steps away from the sugary sands along the Gulf of Mexico and a short golf-cart ride to nearby Venetian Village, with its upscale boutiques and eateries. The property also comes with a dock long enough to accommodate a small armada of day boats.

