Floating hot tub dream becomes business success story

Associated Press

State prosecutors said Monday they won't appeal a decision that derailed charges against the former president of Michigan State University who was accused of lying to investigators about sexual assault complaints against Larry Nassar. Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed confidence about the case against Lou Anna Simon but nonetheless said she would not ask the Michigan Supreme Court to take a look, following losses in two courts. Nassar, who was a campus sports doctor as well as a doctor for USA Gymnastics, is serving a decadeslong prison sentence.