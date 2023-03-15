Floating islands aim to encourage birdlife in Lichfield

The platforms were towed out onto the reservoir in the hope birds will nest and breed on them, Lichfield District Council said

Floating islands have been towed out and anchored in a reservoir in the hope birds will nest and breed on them.

Six have been placed on Stowe Pool, Lichfield, by the district council.

The islands are made of organic matting and feature dozens of aquatic plants, Kristie Charlesworth, from the authority, said.

"Hopefully, these will establish successfully and provide a space for nature and waterfowl to nest," she added.

Stowe Pool is a decommissioned reservoir which no longer supplies water. The scope for work to attract nature to the site is limited.

"We cannot affect the brickwork or water flow and cannot plant anything on the sides of the pool. This is why we have arrived at the solution of floating 'biohaven' islands," she said.

Ways of using the pool for recreational activities will be considered in the future.

The lake will be examined as to whether it can be used for paddleboarding and swimming in summer months, after residents indicated they want more activities there.

They will not be allowed until a full nature assessment is carried out as it is a protected site, the authority said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk