Floating nuclear power plant to be towed across Russian Arctic despite 'Chernobyl on ice' concerns

The Academic Lomonosov will be towed 3,000 miles to the gold-mining town of Pevek near Alaska this month

The wind and rain whipped by at several feet per second as crew members stepped outside for a quick smoke, but the world's only floating nuclear power plant barely shifted in the choppy waves of the Kola bay.

The length of one-and-a-half football pitches, the Academic Lomonosov looks the part as the vanguard of Russia's “nuclearification” of the Arctic, at least now that its rusty hull has been repainted in the white, red and blue of the national flag.

Later this month it will be towed 3,000 miles from the northwestern corner of Russia to the Chukotka region next to Alaska, where it will provide steam heat and eventually electricity to the coastal gold-mining town of Pevek, population 4,000.

The state corporation Rosatom is trumpeting the Academic Lomonosov as the next big step in nuclear energy and a solution to electricity needs in Africa and Asia.

“This is like launching the first rocket into space because it's a pilot project, the first in the world,” Vladimir Irimenko, senior engineer for environmental protection, said before showing journalists the reactor control room.

But the floating plant took more than a decade to build at high cost and has been dubbed the “nuclear Titanic” over safety concerns. It has been fuelled up and tested in Murmansk rather than its home port of St Petersburg after 11,000 signed an angry petition and Norway objected to two reactors full of enriched uranium being dragged along along its entire coastline.

A dinghy of Greenpeace activists unfurled a “no to floating Chernobyl” banner next to the plant on the 31st anniversary of the disaster in 2017. This group and others have wondered about the wisdom of sending what is essentially a giant nuclear barge into some of the harshest and most remote conditions on earth, where any cleanup operation would be exceedingly difficult.

“If there's a storm or something, it can't move anywhere, it's helpless,” said activist Konstantin Fomin. “We did an action and boated up to it to show that if we can boat up to it, then terrorists can boat up to it.”

It's not exactly true that this floating nuclear power plant is the “first in the world,” as a US army reactor installed on an immobilised cargo ship provided electricity to the Panama Canal zone in 1968-75.

The Academic Lomonosov, however, is the first floating nuclear power plant designed for regular production, as Rosatom has claimed that southeast Asian countries are interested in buying such stations for electricity and South American and Middle Eastern countries for desalination.

It has argued that the floating station meets higher safety standards than land-based nuclear plants and said any allusion to Chernobyl is like “comparing a 100-year-old automobile to one today”.

To be fair, while flammable graphite slowed down the neutrons for fission in the Chernobyl reactors, water performs this function in most reactors today, including on the Academic Lomonosov. Its KLT-40 reactors are similar to those that power three of Russia's five atomic icebreakers.

A crew member monitors the reactors in the floating plant's control room