Flock camera helps police nab alleged car thief

May 22—With the help of a Flock camera, police arrested an Odessa man on stolen vehicle and drug charges Saturday night.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a camera spotted a Toyota Tundra that had been reported stolen from a Denver City man near East 42nd Street and Tanglewood Lane shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

OPD and University of Texas Permian Basin officers tried to pull the driver over, but he didn't stop until he got to Sam's Club on North John Ben Sheppherd Parkway and when he did stop, he fled on foot, the report stated. When the officers caught up with him, they "escorted" him to the ground and took him into custody.

According to the report, the officers found roughly 40 fentanyl-laced pills scattered around the driver's seat and methamphetamine in a sunglasses case.

"The M30 pills appeared to have been altered and concealed in an attempt to dispose of the drugs," the report stated.

Jesus Tito Hernandez, 42, was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of meth. The most serious charge is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Hernandez, a former Hobbs, New Mexico resident, remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $52,000 and a warrant out of Lea County, New Mexico.