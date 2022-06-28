New Flock camera system to provide police department with 'extra eyes'

Jun. 27—Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks hopes a new camera system will provide additional safety and security for the city of Crossville.

The city's 2022-'23 budget includes $25,000 to install Flock Safety camera systems that can read license plates and assist in investigations of crimes or locating individuals or vehicles following an Amber Alert for missing children or Silver Alert for missing vulnerable adults.

But Brooks is quick to point out the system is not a traffic enforcement tool.

"I am 100% of the red-light cameras," Brooks said during the Crossville City Council's June 7 work session. "What we want this camera system for — I've only got so many policemen on the road."

Stanley Selby voiced concerns about a traffic camera system, noting it could sometimes impact innocent individuals. Several years ago, he received a citation from Chicago for driving a commercial truck in an area where such vehicles were not allowed.

The only problem was Selby hadn't been in Chicago.

He had purchased a new lowboy trailer to pull, and the Tennessee title came back as the offending vehicle, despite the camera image noting the vehicle in question was branded to a national trucking company.

"This camera system, I'm not a fan of," Selby said, adding his objections were not against law enforcement, saying local law enforcement "needs every advantage they can get."

But the camera system in Chicago nearly cost him his commercial driver's license.

"It was a lengthy process for me to prove to keep from losing my license," Selby said. He had to prove he was not in Chicago in cooperation with the national trucking company.

"I believe there ought to be a little more public discussion before little ol' Crossville starts getting these cameras hid, or at least let everybody know where they're hiding them," Selby said.

The Flock system uses automatic license plate readers that can record vehicle make, type and color, license plate, and unique features, such as bumper stickers. Images are timestamped and the system can determine the number of times the vehicle was seen in the past 30 days.

City Manager Greg Wood said the Flock system acts as "extra eyes" for the police department if there is an issue. Brooks said there is no mechanism to ticket anyone spotted on the camera system.

"You can't face your accuser," Brooks said of the traffic enforcement cameras. "I wouldn't recommend those at all."

Law enforcement can also enter information of stolen vehicles or information on wanted persons. If a vehicle is recorded by the camera, local police are alerted by the system. The system is used by numerous law enforcement agencies in Tennessee and across the country. Brooks said that can assist in investigations.

He noted such a system helped recover a vehicle stolen from Cumberland County in recent months. A camera system recorded the vehicle in Georgia, alerting law enforcement and resulting in the return of the vehicle to its owner.

"Somebody else's Flock camera got somebody we needed," he said. "I can link into Knoxville or wherever and put in a license plate. I won't catch them right then, but at least I'll know they're in Knoxville."

Flock System noted searches of their database require a specific reason, and the system facilitates audits by law enforcement leadership, government representatives and constituents.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.