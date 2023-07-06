Flock cameras help Gwinnett police track down suspect who stole victim’s car from gas station

Flock cameras, along with a crime response center, helped police track down a suspect who stole a Mercedes-Benz.

On June 29, just after 2 p.m., Gwinnett officers were called to the gas station on Duluth Highway about a stolen vehicle.

When police arrived, the owner of the vehicle told officers he parked his 2009 Mercedes-Benz E350 next to a gas pump and went inside the store.

Gwinnett authorities said the owner didn’t know his license plate number or VIN.

While officers were taking the report, an analyst with the Situational Awareness and Crime Response Center was using the database to search for the license plate number for the car. After a brief search, the tag number was found.

Officials were able to use the Flock cameras in the area to help locate the man’s stolen car. An officer nearby found the car unoccupied in the left lane of SR 316 near the Buford Drive overpass.

The suspect, identified as Kattie Chantel McCoy, 33, of South Carolina was located near Buford Drive and Lendon Lane, matching the same description from the original theft.

The victim’s car was recovered and McCoy was arrested around 3 p.m. She’s charged with one count of theft by taking. Officers said McCoy was previously arrested last month on May 26 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property in reference to another stolen vehicle case.

She bonded out of jail on June 22.

