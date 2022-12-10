Flock of endangered birds from Bristol Zoo arrive at Wild Place Project

A flock of endangered and vulnerable birds have arrived at their new home in a new zoo location.

The birds from the former Bristol Zoo arrived at the Wild Place Project north of Bristol.

Bristol Zoological Society chose the birds most in need of conservation to take with them from the former site.

The birds are classed as vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Since the closure of Bristol Zoo Gardens in September, the society says the new site will more closely reflect their animal's natural habitats.

The birds include seven turtle doves, two mindanao bleeding heart doves, two visayan tarictic hornbills, two socorro doves and one sumatran song thrush.

Trevor Franks, curator of birds, said: "This year marks 50 years since the socorro dove was declared extinct in the wild.

"We first bred dove chicks at Bristol Zoo more than 20 years ago.

"By moving them to the Wild Place Project, visitors can see some of the world's rarest species of birds in the world and learn how together we can protect them.

"We want to focus our resources on birds that really need our help."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk