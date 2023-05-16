New flock of feathered friends for 'heartbroken' pupils

The new budgerigars have been making themselves at home in the school's aviary

Pupils left heartbroken when thieves broke into their school and stole their beloved budgerigars have welcomed a new flock to their aviary.

A fundraiser set up by Brentry Primary School in Bristol, raised £3,000 to pay for 20 replacement budgies.

Two thieves were spotted on CCTV in March raiding the bird house at night and capturing the flock.

"I was heartbroken, but now to have the chirping every morning again will bring a smile to my face," said Sasa, age 11.

Speaking in March, Business Manager Hannah Jack, said they just wanted their budgies to be returned because they did not have a great monetary value but held "massive sentimental value" for the children and school community.

Year Six pupils were saddened when thieves raided the aviary at night and stole 20 budgies

Thieves were caught on CCTV in March breaking into the school and stealing the birds

The school took in its first budgie seven years ago, when pupils cared for a sick bird found stuck in one of the drains on site.

Staff and pupils nursed the bird back to health and built an aviary for it to live in.

Other budgies owned by a neighbour were rehomed at the school and they began to breed, growing to a population of 20.

"We had them for quite a long time," said Minnie, 11, "they were part of our school, so it's really nice to have some more. It completes the school."

The school raised £3,000 to buy 20 new budgies for their bird house

The Year Six pupils take responsibility for the budgies, by feeding them daily and cleaning out the aviary.

"It brings a smile to hear that morning tweet and to look at their lovely feathers," said Eliza, age 11.

"It's nice because sometimes you see them playing and they're clumsy and it makes you laugh," she added.

Ms Jack said: " It's the familiarity and the noise which is just so lovely, hearing the chatter as you come up the school drive.

Business Manager Hannah Jack said in March: "The budgies have a sentimental value and we just want them back"

" We are so grateful to everyone for their kind messages and generosity supporting our fundraiser," she added.

Avon and Somerset Police said there had been no significant update on the stolen birds.

Anyone with information about the stolen birds is asked to call the police 101 non-emergency number.

