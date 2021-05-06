Flock of rare condors descends on California woman’s home — and wreaks havoc on her deck

Summer Lin
·2 min read

A California woman found the deck of her house overrun with endangered condors.

Cinda Mickols said when she returned to her home near Tehachapi on Monday after being gone for the weekend, at least 13 condors were on her deck and more were on the roof, according to The New York Times.

“When I arrived home Monday, I was both amazed and angry at the condors,” Mickols said, the publication reported. “To have that many condors on my house was surreal; they can be destructive and messy. Nature is amazing!”

Mickols’ daughter, Seana Lyn, tweeted Tuesday about the flock that “absolutely trashed” her mother’s deck, and she posted photos of the destruction.

By Wednesday, she said, the birds left the house but “they’re still hanging out ominously on one of her trees.”

There are only about 160 condors in Southern and Central California, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Mickols’ daughter was apparently aware of the just how endangered the birds are.

“There’s only 160 of these birds flying free in the state and a flock of them decided to start a war with my mom,” she wrote.

About 80 California condors are in Arizona and Utah and more than 30 are in Mexico, according to wildlife officials.

It has been illegal to kill California condors for about 100 years, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service responded to one of the daughter’s tweets, saying that Mickols’ “home is located in historical condor habitat where natural food sources occur...unfortunately they sometimes perceive houses and decks as suitable perch locations.”

“If this happens again, hazing to preclude them from causing damage and habituation is encouraged. This includes using methods that will not harm them such as water hoses, yelling, clapping, shouting or using other preventative measures such as scarecrow sprinklers,” the wildlife service said.

Hiker uses beach ball as a shield against a black bear in Alaskan wilderness

Recommended Stories

  • Severe storms spread havoc in southern states

    Relentless winds and rain pummeled large swaths of the South on Tuesday, causing tornadoes, sparking a flash flood emergency in Alabama and damaging homes from Texas to Virginia. Jackson, Mississippi is dealing with damaged homes and downed trees. (May 5)

  • Giants launch Willie Mays Scholars program on legend's 90th birthday to help Black students earn degrees

    The program will help Black students earn college degrees.

  • ‘They were my babies.’ Koi fish are mysteriously dying in a Coconut Grove neighborhood.

    Florence Danly named the koi that swam in her backyard pond. There was Sky and Bella and Big Mama and Goldie and — her favorite — Marilyn, a large-eyed diva of a fish who liked to flaunt her beautiful pale yellow scales with flashy undulations of her luxuriant tail fin.

  • Endangered condor egg hatches in Northern California's wild

    A California condor egg has hatched in Northern California’s wild, the newest member of Pinnacles National Park’s recovery program for the endangered species. The egg hatched April 12 after two months of round-the-clock incubation by both parents who protected their fragile egg from the elements and potential predators, park rangers said in a social media post. Since 2003, park rangers at Pinnacles, a 26,000-acre park in rural San Benito County about 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of San Francisco, and Ventana Wildlife Society wildlife biologists have managed a release site at the park for captive-bred California condors.

  • Albert Pujols designated for assignment by Los Angeles Angels

    Albert Pujols was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels and hit 667 career home runs in 21 years in the majors.

  • Nocturnal dinosaurs: Night vision and superb hearing in a small theropod suggest it was a moonlight predator

    Fossils of _Shuvuuia deserti_ depict a small predatory creature with exceptional night vision and hearing. Mick Ellison/American Natural History Museum, CC BY-NDToday, barn owls, bats, leopards and many other animals rely on their keen senses to live and hunt under the dim light of stars. These nighttime specialists avoid the competition of daylight hours, hunting their prey under the cloak of darkness, often using a combination of night vision and acute hearing. But was there nightlife 100 million years ago? In a world without owls or leopards, were dinosaurs working the night shift? If so, what senses did they use to find food and avoid predators in the darkness? To better understand the senses of the dinosaur ancestors of birds, our team of paleontologists and paleobiologists scoured research papers and museum collections looking for fossils that preserved delicate eye and ear structures. And we found some. Using scans of fossilized dinosaur skulls, in a paper published in the journal Science on May 6, 2021, we describe the most convincing evidence to date for nocturnal dinosaurs. Two fossil species – Haplocheirus sollers and Shuvuuia deserti – likely had extremely good night vision. But our work also shows that S. deserti also had incredibly sensitive hearing similar to modern-day owls. This is the first time these two traits have been found in the same fossil, suggesting that this small, desert-dwelling dinosaur that lived in ancient Mongolia was probably a specialized night-hunter of insects and small mammals. Shuvuuia deserti had acute hearing and low-light vision that would have allowed it to hunt at night. Viktor Radermaker, CC BY-ND Looking to theropods By studying fossilized eye bones, one of us, Lars Schmitz, had previously found that some small predatory dinosaurs may have hunted at night. Most of these potentially nocturnal hunters were theropods, the group of three-toed dinosaurs that includes Tyrannosaurus rex and modern birds. But to date, fossils for only 12 theropod species included the eye structures that can tell paleontologists about night vision. Our team identified four more species of theropods with clues for their sense of vision – for a total of 16. We then looked for fossils that preserve the structures of the inner ear and found 17 species. Excitingly, for four species, we were able to get measurements for both eyes and ears. The eye socket – and specifically the sclerical ring – of S. deserti shows an eye with a very large pupil capable of letting in large amounts of light. Mick Ellison/American Museum of Natural History, CC BY-ND Eye bones built for night vision Scleral ossicles are thin, rectangular bone plates that form a ring-like structure surrounding the pupils of lizards as well as birds and their ancestors – dinosaurs. Scleral rings define the largest possible size of an animal’s pupil and can tell you how well that animal can see at night. The larger the pupil compared to the size of the eye, the better a dinosaur could see in the dark. This owl skull clearly shows the large scleral ring that helps animals see in darkness. David J. Stang/WikimediaCommons, CC BY-SA Since the individual bony ossicles of these rings fell apart after these animals died more than 60 million years ago, our team made scans of the fossils and then digitally reconstructed the eyes. Of all the theropods we examined, H. sollers and S. deserti had some of the proportionally largest pupils. S. deserti‘s pupil made up more than half of its eye, very similar to night-vision specialists that live today like geckos and nightjars. Our team then compared the fossils to 55 living species of lizards and 367 species of birds with known day or night activity patterns. According to the statistical analyses our team performed, there is a very high chance – higher than 90% – that H. sollers and S. deserti were nocturnal. But those were not the only two theropods our team looked at. Our analysis also found a few other likely nighttime specialists – such as Megapnosaurus kayentakatae – as well as daylight specialists like Almas ukhaa. But we also found some species – like Velociraptor mongoliensis – with eyesight seemingly adapted for medium light levels. This might suggest that they hunted around dawn or dusk. Molds of the inner ear canal from a barn owl (left) and S. deserti (right) are almost identical, suggesting that the small dinosaur had incredible hearing. Jonah Choiniere/Wits University, CC BY-ND Incredible ears of a dinosaur In today’s nocturnal animals, hearing can be as important as keen eyesight. To figure out how well these extinct dinosaurs could hear, we scanned the skulls of 17 fossil theropods to decipher the structure of their inner ears and then compared our scans to the ears of modern animals. All vertebrates have a tube-like canal called the cochlea deep in their inner ear. Studies of living mammals and birds show that the longer this canal, the wider the range of frequencies an animal can hear and the better they can hear very faint sounds. Our scans showed that S. deserti had an extremely elongated inner ear canal for its size – also similar to that of the living barn owl and proportionally much longer than all of the other 88 living bird species we analyzed for comparison. Based on our measurements, among dinosaurs, we found that predators had generally better hearing than herbivores. Several predators – including V. mongoliensis – also had moderately elongated inner ears, but none rivaled S. deserti’s. The life of a nocturnal dinosaur By studying the sensory abilities of dinosaurs, paleontologists like us not only are learning what species roamed the night, but can also begin to infer how these dinosaurs lived and shared resources. S. deserti had extreme night vision and sensitive hearing, and this little dinosaur probably used its incredible senses to hunt prey at night. It could likely hear and follow rustling from a distance before visually detecting its prey and digging it up from the ground with its short single-clawed arms. In the dry, desert-like habitats of millions of years ago, it might have been an evolutionary advantage to be active in the cooler temperatures of the night. But according to our analysis, S. deserti wasn’t the only dinosaur active at night. Other dinosaurs like V. mongoliensis and the plant-eating Protoceratops mongoliensis both lived in the same habitat and had some level of night vision. Paleontologists currently do not know the full suite of animals that shared S. deserti’s extreme nocturnal lifestyle in the ancient deserts of Mongolia – it is rare to find fossils with the right bones intact that allow paleontologists to investigate their senses. However, the presence of a specialized night forager highlights that much like today, some dinosaurs avoided the dangers and competition of daylight hours and roamed under the stars. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Lars Schmitz, Scripps College; Jonah Choiniere, University of the Witwatersrand, and Roger Benson, University of Oxford. Read more:Giant ‘toothed’ birds flew over Antarctica 40 million to 50 million years agoHow many Tyrannosaurus rex walked the Earth? Jonah Choiniere receives funding from the National Research Foundation of South Africa. Roger Benson receives funding from the European Research Council, National Environments Research Council and Leverhulme Trust. Lars Schmitz does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Latest path of the severe weather outbreak

    Chief meteorologist Ginger Zee has the latest forecast on the deadly weather outbreak in the South

  • Otam’s Lightning-Quick New 115-Foot Superyacht Can Reach a Blistering 44 Knots on the Water

    Naturally, it was inspired by fast cars and aircraft.

  • Motorious Readers Can Win This 2020 Corvette With 25% More Tickets

    The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Longwood, Florida is offering car enthusiasts the chance to win this stunning 2020 Corvette Stingray.

  • Paramount Plus says, screw it, let’s release a new movie every week

    Streaming service Paramount+ has decided that you need more movies in your life. In fact, you need a proverbial “Mountain of Movies” to the tune of a new one every week. No longer satisfied with filling the platform with Yellowstone spinoffs (that will keep dads on the phone with their kids for the next three years asking if they’ve seen something called 6666 or Y:1883), ViacomCBS plans to debut one new movie every week on the streaming service in 2022 and more than 1,000 titles next month.

  • Those Ferrari 812 Special Editions Are Already Sold Out

    Ferrari's new 812 special editions are called 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A—and they're already sold out.

  • GOP lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery

    A Tennessee Republican falsely declared Tuesday that an 18th century policy designating a slave as three-fifths of a person was adopted for “the purpose of ending slavery," commenting amid a debate over whether educators should be restricted while teaching about systematic racism in America. During lengthy debate on the GOP-controlled House floor, several Black lawmakers expressed concerns about the bill's impact on how certain subjects would be taught in schools, specifically highlighting the Three-Fifths Compromise. The policy was made during the nation’s Constitutional Convention in 1787 and classified that three-fifths of a state's slave population could be counted toward its total population when apportioning taxes and states’ representation in Congress.

  • Giants offseason workout, minicamp dates announced

    The offseason workout and minicamp schedule for the New York Giants has been announced, but will players attend the voluntary portion?

  • Key players to miss Inter Miami game Sunday vs. Atlanta, Neville’s son joins USL team

    Inter Miami will be missing key players for the second game in a row when it faces Atlanta United at home on Sunday (1 p.m., ABC). Coach Phil Neville said Thursday that Robbie Robinson, Nico Figal and Julian Carranza will not play.

  • NHL-Brawls break out as Rangers look for payback on Caps' Wilson

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Players from the Rangers and Capitals threw their gloves to the ice and started throwing punches as soon as the puck was dropped in their matchup in New York on Wednesday as the Rangers sought revenge after the Caps' Tom Wilson beat and injured a Rangers' player in their last meeting. Three separate fights broke out in the opening seconds and others, including one involving Wilson moments after he stepped on the ice, occurred early in the first period in a return to the NHL's "old school" days when brawls were more common and more vicious. The bad blood between the teams stems from Monday's game, where the towering Wilson tossed around New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin, an NHL most valuable player candidate.

  • UEFA insist Istanbul to host Champions League final; Villa Park, Wembley mooted

    The UEFA Champions League final will go ahead in Istanbul, Turkey, say UEFA despite two English clubs, Manchester City and Chelsea, reaching the showpiece event on May 29.

  • Xbox consoles have never been profitable on their own, Microsoft admits in court

    Xbox consoles have never been profitable, a Microsoft representative said in a court testimony on Wednesday.

  • New Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva thought he would just use NFL to pay for school

    Alejandro Villanueva's road to becoming the Ravens next right tackle was a windy one.

  • U.S. may strengthen Ukraine security aid: Blinken

    The U.S. government says that it may increase the amount of security assistance that it offers to Ukraine, in light of the two countries' continued problems with Russia.Moscow's decision to pull back some of its forces from the Ukraine border last month helped end a standoff that made alarm bells ring in Western capitals, and set the stage for an expected summit between Presidents Biden and Putin.But speaking alongside Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday, (May 6) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia remains poised to take what he called, "aggressive action" on "short notice.""We are aware that Russia has withdrawn some forces from the border of Ukraine, but we also see that significant forces remain there, significant equipment remains there. We are monitoring the situation very-very closely."President Zelenskiy said he's impressed by the Biden administration's awareness of the situation, and asked for NATO to strengthen its presence in the region.Blinken didn't specify what form an increase in aid to could take, but last week Ukraine's foreign minister said that it was asking for air defense systems and technology that can counter snipers.The military standoff last month prompted Zelenskiy's government to lobby the United States and Europe to speed up Ukraine's possible admittance into the NATO alliance.Ukraine says 14,000 people have died over seven years of fighting with separatists, who are backed by Russia.

  • Watch the Haunting New Stranger Things 4 Trailer Tease Eleven's Origin Story

    Eleven's dark past appears to be at the heart of Stranger Things 4, judging by the spooky teaser footage that dropped on May 6. Keep scrolling to watch.