Flomaton man charged with manslaughter in death of man hit with propane tank in Century

A Flomaton man was arrested and charged with negligent manslaughter after a man he allegedly struck in the head died in the hospital in July of last year.

According to a warrant, 34-year-old Timothy Lavon Johnson allegedly struck the victim, Christopher Lynn Hunter, in the head at least once with a steel propane cylinder the night of July 17, 2021, in an incident that occurred in Century.

Hunter was discovered around 10:30 a.m. the next day and sent to Sacred Heart Hospital with head trauma. He died from his injuries after nine days in the hospital, the report said.

Investigators learned from interviewing witnesses in August that Johnson allegedly was responsible for Hunter's injuries.

Johnson was booked into Escambia County Jail on Friday and is being held on $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

