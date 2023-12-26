Flood advisory in effect for areas of WNC; How much rain has Asheville had?

ASHEVILLE - While not a white Christmas for the Asheville area, Dec. 25 brought a slew of showers to Western North Carolina, and a hazardous weather outlook issued for Buncombe and surrounding counties cautions heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and possible flooding through Dec. 26.

A flood advisory was issued for the French Broad river near Fletcher, impacting Buncombe and Henderson counties, with the river expected to exceed its banks, cresting at 10.5 feet the night of Dec. 26, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Doug Outlaw.

It will sit well below the flood stage of 13 feet, Outlaw said, but has swelled several feet higher than its pre-rainfall level of 4.2 feet. Isolated flooding may occur, likely mainly impacting some farmland from Etowah downstream to Avery Creek.

Rain fell on Asheville April 7, 2023.

The flood advisory is expected to last through the night. Outlaw said it will fall back late Dec. 26 and into the rest of the week.

If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route.

How much rain has Asheville seen?

Since Christmas Day, Asheville has seen 1.5-2 inches of rain, though Outlaw said rain is decreasing over the Western North Carolina Mountain as a "big patch" of heavy rain is forecast to move away from the city the afternoon of Dec. 26 and into the eastern mountains.

Candler: 2 inches.

Montreat: 3 inches.

Black Mountain: 2 inches.

Eastern Henderson County: 3.3 inches.

Northern Hendersonville: 3.6 inches.

Rain lessens toward the Tennessee border, with 1.1 inches in Marshall and .6 inches in Hot Springs, Outlaw said.

Asheville could get another half inch of rain Dec. 26.

The holiday's rainfall brings the month to nearly 2 inches above normal, with a total rainfall through Dec. 25 of 5.04 inches. Normal rainfall for Asheville in December to-date is 3.37 inches. It brings the year to a total of 37 inches, still 11.7 inches below normal.

What about snow?

Later this week, Western North Carolina's higher elevations, specifically near the North Carolina/Tennessee border, could see 2-3 inches of snow, Outlaw said. The National Weather Service forecasts shows a 30% chance of rain and snow showers the night of Dec. 28.

Asheville could see a few flurries, Outlaw said, but likely a minimal impact.

