Flood advisory for Oahu; flash flood warnings extended for Maui, Big Island

Nov. 30—UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

A flood advisory has been posted for Oahu and flash flood warnings have been extended for Maui and Hawaii island.

Radar at 10:20 a.m. showed heavy rain over central Oahu and portions of the Waianae Range. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, the NWS said. The area of rainfall has been nearly stationary.

The flood advisory is in effect through 1:30 p.m. Some locations that will experience flooding include Waipio, Schofield Barracks, Waianae, Wheeler Field, Nanakuli, Kunia, Wahiawa, Mililani, Waialua, Makakilo, Waikele, Waipahu, Kapolei, Haleiwa, Ewa Beach and Pearl City.

The flash flood warning for Hawaii island has been extended through 1:15 p.m.

Radar and rain gauges at 10:01 a.m. showed heavy rainfall continuing over the southeast half of the Big Island. Rain rates have eased to 1 to 2 inches per hour in the lower Puna District, the NWS said. However, runoff levels remain high. Wood Valley Road near Pahala and Pohaku Drive in Orchidland Estates remain closed.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Volcano, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Glenwood, Mountain View, Wood Valley, Pahala, Hawaiian Acres, Keaau, Orchidland Estates, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Pahoa, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Honomu and Naalehu.

The flash flood warning for the island of Maui has been extended through 12:30 p.m.

Radar at 9:19 a.m. showed heavy rain continuing over the east and southeast slopes of Haleakala. The highest rain rates were 1 to 2 inches between Keanae and Hana, the NWS said. The Hana Highway remains closed between mile markers 40 and 41. Piilani Highway remains closed at mile marker 16 and mile markers 29 to 31. Rainfall is expected to continue into the afternoon.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiku, Keanae, Hana, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa.

9:10 a.m.

Maui County officials said flooding has closed portions of two Valley Isle highways this morning.

Both Hana Highway, near Laulima Farms, and portions of Piilani Highway are closed due to flooding, officials said.

The eastern side of Maui remains under a flash flood warning until 9:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

"At 8:28 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain continuing over the east and southeast slopes of Haleakala," the updated warning said. "The highest rain rates were 1 to 2 inches between Keanae and Hana. The Maui Emergency Management Agency reported that Hana Highway was closed between mile markers 40 and 41. Piilani Highway was closed at mile marker 16 and mile markers 29 to 31."

The warning area includes Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiku, Keanae, Hana, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa.

The southeastern section of the Big Island is also under a warning, through 10:15 a.m. A landslide closed a portion of Highway 19 (Hawaii Belt Road) near Homu Road for over two hours earl this morning, Big Island police said.

The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory for Hawaii island summits through Friday morning, with the forecast calling for up to five inches of snow and southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph.

7:20 a.m.

The flash flood warning for Hawaii island is now in effect through 10:15 a.m.

Radar and rain gauges at 7:18 a.m. showed heavy rainfall continuing over the southeast half of Hawaii island. The highest rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour were over the Puna District near Pahoa, and along the Hamakua Coast between Laupahoehoe and Paauilo, the NWS said. Rainfall is expected to continue through the morning hours.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Volcano, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Glenwood, Mountain View, Wood Valley, Pahala, Hawaiian Acres, Keaau, Orchidlands Estates, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Pahoa, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Honomu and Naalehu.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A flash flood warning is in effect for the islands of Maui and Hawaii island this morning and a flash flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian islands.

Radar at 6:37 a.m. showed heavy rain over the east and southeast slopes of Haleakala. The heaviest rainfall was between Hana and Kipahulu with rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service. "Sections of Hana Highway east of Keanae, and Piilani Highway between Ulupalakua and Kaupo are likely to have extremely dangerous driving conditions," the NWS said in a bulletin today.

The flash flood warning for Maui is in effect through 9:30 a.m. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiku, Keanae, Hana, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa.

Radar at 5:28 a.m. showed heavy rain over southeast-facing slopes of Hawaii island, with the heaviest rain occurring in the coastal communities from Pahoa to Pahala. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour, according to the NWS. Emergency Management on Hawaii island reported that Wood Valley Road near Pahala has been closed.

The flash flood warning for Hawaii island is in effect through 8:15 a.m. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Wood Valley, Glenwood, Pahala, Mountain View, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Hawaiian Acres, Naalehu, Orchidlands Estates, Keaau, Pahoa, Papaikou, Hawaiian Ocean View, Pepeekeo and Fern Forest.

Weather officials advised that residents and visitors should expect significant and life-threatening flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Multiple public road closures are expected, as well as landslides in steep terrain.

Meanwhile, a flash flood watch remains in effect for all islands through Friday afternoon. A Kona low west of the islands will keep a moist and unstable air mass over the islands through Friday. This will result in the potential for flash flooding and thunderstorms, the NWS said.