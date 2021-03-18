Flood of Capitol riot, tribal cases swamps US prosecutors

  • An inner perimeter anti-scaling fence is around the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • In this Jan. 6, 2021, photo, rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with beard, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers make up a fraction of the more than 300 Trump supporters charged so far in the siege that led to Trump's second impeachment and resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer. But several of their leaders, members and associates have become the central targets of the Justice Department’s sprawling investigation. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A former State Department aide in President Donald Trump’s administration has been charged with participating in the deadly siege at the Capitol. Court papers say Federico Klein was seen wearing a “Make America Great Again" hat amid the throng of people trying to force their way into the Capitol. Authorities say Klein pushed his way toward the doors, where “he physically and verbally engaged” with officers trying to keep the mob back. Klein resigned from his position on Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden was sworn in as president. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
1 / 3

Capitol Breach

An inner perimeter anti-scaling fence is around the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, SEAN MURPHY and MICAHEL BALSAMO
·6 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department’s to-do list was already daunting, especially with this year's flood of pandemic-delayed federal cases. And now two very different legal concerns — insurrection cases in Washington and tribal land disputes out West — are threatening to totally swamp the department.

Together, the unprecedented investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and court decisions giving the federal government sudden jurisdiction over crimes on more Native American lands have put enormous pressure on the Justice Department, creating an immediate challenge for new Attorney General Merrick Garland. And defendants could be waiting a long time - some of them behind bars - for their day in court.

U.S. attorneys' offices across the nation employ roughly 6,000 lawyers in 94 offices, large and small, and handled more than 69,000 cases in 2019. Those included the most serious terrorism cases, violent crimes, financial fraud and other federal offenses.

This year was already expected to bring a vastly larger workload, with few new hires, including a year's worth of trials and grand juries put off by the coronavirus. Now, more than 300 people have been charged so far in the Capitol riot that resulted in the deaths of five people, and at least 100 more are expected to be charged.

Investigators have gathered a colossal amount of evidence to build cases ranging from unlawful entry to serious conspiracy charges against members of the far-right extremist groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Authorities are still searching for some of the most violent offenders, and released videos Thursday to urge the public to help identify people seen assaulting officers.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors in Oklahoma are seeing massive increases in caseloads as the result of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that determined a large swath of eastern Oklahoma remains an Indian reservation, because Congress never voted to disestablish it. As a result, the state has no jurisdiction in more cases involving Native American defendants or victims that took place on tribal lands. And that is expected to invalidate hundreds of state convictions, including 10 death row cases. Those cases, and any new ones, must be tried in federal or tribal court.

At the same time, senior officials at Justice Department headquarters have asked U.S. attorneys across the country to identify prosecutors who could serve temporary duty prosecuting some of the Capitol riot cases, according to three people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The prosecutors would be reassigned to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington for up to nine months.

The Justice Department acknowledges the increased workload, saying officials are “carefully assessing the impact of recent court decisions affecting the work” of federal prosecutors in Oklahoma, along with the impact the riot prosecutions are having on the U.S. attorney's office in Washington.

“We have realigned existing resources to assist these districts and will continue to monitor the situation,” the department said in a statement.

In Oklahoma, where the rulings have led to the reversal of murder convictions and death sentences, prosecutors refer to it as the “McGirt tax” – the name of the petitioner in the Supreme Court case - meaning the need to supplement resources or get congressional appropriations to manage the crush of cases.

Meanwhile, Capitol riot investigators are wading through more than 15,000 hours of footage from surveillance cameras and officers’ body-worn cameras, information from about 1,600 electronic devices and more than 210,000 tips from the public. Authorities have executed more than 900 search warrants in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Prosecutors in some Capitol riot cases, including the alleged Oath Keepers' conspiracy, want a two-month pause because of the volume of evidence, saying the failure to grant it “would be likely to make a continuation of this proceeding impossible, or result in a miscarriage of justice.”

Carmen Hernandez, a lawyer for a man charged in the case, said she has serious concerns about timing. The Capitol riot cases will likely be lined up behind older ones waiting months to go to trial, Hernandez said, noting that she had one originally scheduled for last April that's now booked for September.

“My concern is my client sitting in jail," said Hernandez, who represents Donovan Crowl. Hernandez said her client is not a member of the Oath Keepers and denies the allegations against him and that she will push for him to be released while he awaits trial.

A prosecutor in one Capitol riot case suggested last week that plea offers will start coming soon, which would allow the Justice Department to begin getting some cases off its plate. But even if a defendant avoids trial by pleading guilty, he or she still needs to be processed through the court and sentenced. That takes manpower.

The chief judge for Washington’s federal court announced this month that a limited number of jury trials could resume for the first time since the coronavirus upended courts across the U.S. Some other courts have already been holding a small number of trials, but much of the work of the U.S. legal system continues to be done over videoconference.

In Oklahoma, the Supreme Court decision applied specifically to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, but four other major tribes in Oklahoma — the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations — have similar treaties, so state appellate courts have ruled some of those tribes’ reservations also remain intact.

Those five reservations cover the entire eastern half of the state, including the Tulsa metropolitan area with nearly 1 million people. In Oklahoma, nearly 10% of the population identifies as Native American, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The top prosecutor for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that while his office typically issues about 240 criminal indictments in a year, they handed down 100 last month alone.

“I think realistically we’re looking at an increase of about 300 to 400%,” said acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Right now, because of our resources, we’re triaging and taking the most serious of cases, the violent crime cases, the cases that have acts against children and things of that nature."

After the high court decision last summer, more than 14 attorneys, along with several more legal assistants and victim specialists, agreed to a six-month detail because of the increased cases, Johnson said. Several are extending for another six months. In addition, employees in several other states are helping remotely with motions and appeals.

Christopher Wilson, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, whose office traditionally has eight assistant US attorneys, has been authorized to hire 16 more on a one-year contract.

He doesn't know the total number of cases yet, but the workload will be substantial, he said.

“We’re still in the process of trying to wrap our heads around that," he said.

___

Richer reported from Boston and Balsamo reported from Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • Prosecuting ex-presidents for corruption is trending worldwide – but it's not always great for democracy

    Adoring fans celebrated Brazilian ex-President Luiz Inacio 'Lula' da Silva before he began a prison sentence for corruption in 2018. Lula's conviction was recently annulled. Miguel Schincariol/AFP via Getty Images)Former presidents are being investigated, prosecuted and even jailed worldwide. In Bolivia, ex-President Jeanine Áñez was arrested on terrorism, conspiracy and sedition charges on March 13. A week before, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to prison for corruption and influence peddling. Israel’s sitting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently on trial. Jacob Zuma, the former president of South Africa, faces trial in May. And in the U.S., New York prosecutors are investigating former President Donald Trump’s business dealings. At first glance, prosecuting current or past top officials accused of illegal conduct seems like an obvious decision for a democracy: Everyone should be held accountable and subject to the rule of law. Destabilizing prosecutions But presidents and prime ministers aren’t just anyone. They are chosen by a nation’s citizens or their parties to lead. They are often popular, sometimes revered. So judicial proceedings against them are inevitably perceived as political and become divisive. If the prosecution of past leaders is brought by a political rival, it can lead to a cycle of prosecutorial retaliation. This is partly why U.S. President Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon, his predecessor, in 1974. Despite clear evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the Watergate scandal, Ford feared the country “would needlessly be diverted from meeting (our) challenges if we as a people were to remain sharply divided over” punishing the ex-president. Public reaction at the time was divided along party lines. But many people now see absolving Nixon as necessary to heal the U.S. Our research on prosecuting world leaders finds that both sweeping immunity and overzealous prosecutions can undermine democracy. But such prosecutions pose different risks for mature democracies like France than they do in nascent democracies like Bolivia. Mature democracies Strong democracies are usually competent enough – and the judicial system independent enough – to go after politicians who misbehave, including top leaders. Sarkozy is France’s second modern president to be found guilty of corruption, after Jacques Chirac in 2011. The country didn’t fall apart after Chirac’s conviction. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy leaves court after being found guilty of corruption and influence peddling, March 1, 2021. Kiran Ridley/Getty Images In mature democracies, prosecutions can hold leaders accountable and solidify the rule of law. South Korea investigated and convicted five former presidents starting in the 1990s, a wave of political prosecutions that culminated in the 2018 impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. But even in mature democracies, prosecutors or judges can weaponize prosecutions. Some observers say the three-year prison sentence handed down to France’s Sarkozy – whose corruption conviction involves kickbacks and an attempt to bribe a magistrate – was too harsh. Overzealous prosecution versus rule of law Overzealous political prosecution is more likely, and potentially more damaging, in emerging democracies where courts and other public institutions may be insufficiently independent from politics. The weaker and more beholden the judiciary, the easier it is for leaders to exploit the system, either to expand their own power or to take down an opponent. Brazil embodies this dilemma. Ex-President Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, a former shoeshine boy turned popular leftist, was jailed in 2018 for accepting bribes in what many Brazilians felt was a politicized effort to end his career. A year later, the same prosecutorial team accused the conservative former President Michel Temer of accepting millions in bribes. After his term ended in 2019, he was arrested; his trial was later suspended. Both Brazilian presidents’ prosecutions are part of a years-long sweeping anti-corruption probe by the courts that has jailed dozens of politicians. Even the probe’s lead prosecutor is accused of corruption. Brazil’s crisis either shows nobody is above the law – or tells the public that their government is incorrigibly corrupt. When that happens, it becomes easier for politicians and voters to view leaders’ transgressions as a normal cost of doing business. For Lula, a conviction didn’t necessarily end his career. He was released from jail in 2019 and this March the Supreme Court annulled his conviction. New polling shows Lula retains 50% public support. He is now likely to run again for president in 2022. [Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get expert takes on today’s news, every day.] Stability versus accountability Mexico has a different approach to prosecuting past presidents: It doesn’t do it. During the 20th century, Mexico’s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, established a system of patronage and corruption that kept its members in power and other parties in the minority. While making a show of going after smaller fish for corruption and other indiscretions, the PRI-run legal system wouldn’t touch top party officials, even the most openly corrupt. Impunity kept Mexico stable during its transition to democracy in the 1990s by placating PRI members’ fears of prosecution after leaving office. But government corruption flourished, and with it, organized crime. A protester in Mexico City last year calls for the prosecution of several former presidents implicated in a corruption scandal involving Mexico’s state oil company, PEMEX. Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images Mexico is far from the only country to overlook the bad deeds of past leaders, including those who oversaw human rights violations. Our research finds that just 23% of countries that transitioned to democracy between 1885 and 2004 charged former leaders with crimes after democratization. Protecting authoritarians may seem contrary to democratic values, but many transitional governments have decided it is necessary for democracy to take root. That’s the bargain South Africa struck as apartheid ended after decades of segregation and human rights abuses. South Africa’s white-dominated government negotiated with Nelson Mandela’s Black-led African National Congress to ensure they would avoid prosecution and keep their wealth. This strategy helped the country transition to majority Black rule in 1994 and avoid a civil war. But it hurt efforts to create a more equal South Africa: It still has one of the world’s highest racial wealth gaps. Corruption is a problem, too, as former President Zuma’s prosecution for lavish personal use of public funds shows. But South Africa has a famously independent judiciary, and Zuma’s prosecution is supported by the current president. It may yet deter future misdeeds. Israel didn’t wait for Prime Minister Netanyahu to leave office to investigate wrongdoing. He was indicted in 2019 for breaches of trust, bribery and fraud; his trial is underway. But it is fraught with delays, in part because as prime minister, Netanyahu can utilize the power of the state to resist what he calls a “witch hunt.” The trial triggered protests by his Likud party and an unsuccessful bid to secure immunity, among other stall tactics. Netanyahu was even reelected while under indictment. Israel is partly a testament to the rule of law – and partly a cautionary tale about prosecuting leaders in democracies.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Victor Menaldo, University of Washington; James D. Long, University of Washington, and Morgan Wack, University of Washington. Read more:Brazilian candidate still crushing his rivals from jailA major democracy fights to maintain the rule of law – this time, it’s Israel The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Ingraham: Under Biden, the military's new focus is diversity

    Former Princeton University professor Carol Swain and West Point graduate and Army veteran Jeremy Hunt weighs in on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • GOP senators demand oversight hearing into Obama FTC’s deal with Google

    Their request comes after reporting by POLITICO showed the FTC declined to act despite evidence of potential legal violations that came to light in the agency’s investigation into the search giant.

  • Democrats grow impatient about crisis at U.S.-Mexico border

    Democrats are growing impatient about the conditions — not to mention, the politics — along the U.S.-Mexico border, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas could bear the brunt when he testifies in the House on Wednesday.What we're hearing: Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Homeland Security Committee, may have a handful of pointed questions. Some Texas Democrats also remain peeved they didn't get any warning a White House delegation would be visiting their state two weeks ago — aggravating potential allies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTo date, Republicans have led the criticism of the Biden administration, but that's becoming politically untenable for the president's own party."I think it’s safe to say Secretary Mayorkas’ concerning rhetoric on immigration and President Biden’s questionable decision to rescind successful programs and agreements will be hot-button issues,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), a former chair of the committee, told Axios.Thompson was more reserved ahead of the hearing: “I look forward to Secretary Mayorkas' testimony."Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who represents El Paso, told Axios she has been invited to be a special guest questioner.The big picture: Facing a surge of migrants — including unaccompanied minors and families with young children — some Biden officials are privately concerned Mayorkas won’t be able to defend a border situation that is, in part, out of the president's control.Mayorkas attempted to defuse the situation Tuesday, releasing a lengthy statement addressing each potential point of concern from the committee.He even gave a preemptive headline: The U.S. is on pace to encounter more people at the U.S.-Mexico border "than we have in the last 20 years," he wrote.Mayorkas also acknowledged the surge of migrants is "difficult" while adding the administration is "making progress and we are executing on our plan."Driving the news: While White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said "now" is not the time to come, Biden has repeatedly vowed a more humane approach to immigration control than former President Donald Trump.Republicans have seized upon the increased arrivals to attack the White House and accuse Biden of pursuing an open border policy.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led a delegation of Republicans to Texas on Monday. Democrats also planned their own trip.Trump also attacked Biden for the problem during his first speech since leaving office.For its part, the White House is eager to get Xavier Becerra confirmed as secretary of Health and Human Services and start filling out key border staff throughout the government.HHS plays a crucial role in sheltering minors once they have been discharged from Customs and Border Patrol.What we are watching: Will committee Democrats use their questions to engage Mayorkas on the border, or will they stick to the general plan to focus on Jan. 6 and domestic terrorism.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks: UK drugs regulator

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani and Julie Hyman discuss the latest developments on the coronavirus vaccines.

  • Trevor Noah on Atlanta shootings: 'If that's not racism ... the word has no meaning'

    TV host Trevor Noah criticizes the Atlanta police for advancing the 'sexual addiction' narrative of the man charged in the spa killings.

  • "Will our community be next?": Atlanta shooting rattles Asian Minnesotans

    Tuesday's mass shooting in the Atlanta area has members of Minnesota's Asian community on edge. The big picture: The killing of eight people at three spas, six of whom were Asian women, remains under investigation. But it sparked fresh fears among many Asian Americans given a reported uptick in discrimination and violence in recent months.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Stop AAPI Hate reporting center has documented nearly 3,800 self-reported cases of anti-Asian bias over the last year, including including 42 in Minnesota.About 7% of COVID-19 related calls made to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights since April alleged anti-Asian bias and discrimination, a spokeswoman said. For context, about 5.3% of the state's population identifies as Asian or Pacific Islander.Advocates say the figures might not capture the full scope of the problem, given fear that some may have of reporting incidents to authorities. What they're saying: Community and political leaders across Minnesota condemned the attack — and the broader increase in racism. "Racist language and attacks on Asian Americans have skyrocketed as a result of COVID-19 misinformation, and racial epithets spouted by our previous president," the six legislators in the Minnesota Asian Pacific Caucus said in a joint statement."We experience hate in many forms every day, leaving us with the fear of, 'will our community be next?'"Leyen Trang, communications director for the St. Paul-based Asian American Organizing Project, echoed those sentiments, saying the group is "seeing reactions of horror and sadness in our community, but not surprise."Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan, who has spoken about her own experience with discrimination, said violence based on race is "despicable and must be broadly condemned."The local response: The St. Paul Police Department said while it is not aware of any new or specific threats, the chief "has reached out to leaders in our Asian community to listen to concerns and offer support.""Our patrol officers are making more trips in and around schools, businesses and neighborhoods where our Asian community members gather." What you can do: Nancy Yang, an MPR News digital producer and national board representative for the Asian American Journalists Association, shared a powerful — and raw — call to action on Twitter:"I'm sad. I'm tired. I'm heartbroken. I don't really know what else to say so I'll just say this: Take care of one another. Treat each other with kindness and respect. Call out racism. Be an active ally in ending hate. Stay safe."If you experience or witness discrimination or bias, contact the Minnesota Department of Human Rights at 1-833-454-0148 or submit this online form.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man Group’s Ellis Says Some Hedge Funds Are Being Too Greedy

    (Bloomberg) -- In the never-ending give and take between hedge funds and their investors, some managers are simply taking too much. Says who? Surprisingly, a hedge fund manager -- one of the biggest, in fact.“It’s really important that most of the alpha goes to the clients,” Luke Ellis, who oversees about $124 billion as chief executive officer of Man Group Plc, said in a Bloomberg “Front Row” interview. “The client is the one taking all the risk, and the client should get the majority of the rewards.”His issue isn’t with the typical hedge fund. Indeed, Man has funds that still charge the classic “two and 20” -- 2% of assets and 20% of investment profits in a given year. It also has products that cost a lot less, which explains why the company’s average fee in 2020 was 0.75%, or 75 cents on every $100 under management.What irks Ellis are the expensive funds, many of them run by billionaires, that don’t target high enough volatility or, worse, lose money for clients. He won’t name them, of course, but some of the firms with funds meeting that description have included Bridgewater Associates, York Capital Management and BlackRock Inc.The question isn’t whether a hedge fund should get paid to outperform, it’s how much. Ellis said that clients should keep two-thirds to three-quarters of every dollar of excess return, or alpha. Using his yardstick, a $10 billion fund with a two-and-20 fee structure would have to make a gross return of about $1.5 billion, or 15%, for the economics to be fair to all parties. Last year, the average hedge fund returned 9.5%.‘Very Competitive’“The more alpha you generate, the more fees clients are happy to pay,” Ellis said. “The hard thing is generating alpha. It’s a very competitive business and everybody would like to do it, and so you need to dedicate resources to it. Our view is the No. 1 resource you need to dedicate is technology.”Man Group isn’t like most hedge fund managers. Instead of one or two main investment vehicles, it has dozens. The most advanced employ data science and algorithmic models to beat the market, competing with quant giants such as Renaissance Technologies and Two Sigma Investments. Some are less sophisticated, with flat fees of as low as half a percentage point.Also, Man is based in London, not New York or Chicago, and is one of the few firms in the business with shares that trade on a stock exchange. The ethos of the place, as Ellis describes it, hardly compares with the cutthroat reputations of private firms such as Ken Griffin’s Citadel or Izzy Englander’s Millennium.“What we offer people is a culture where they can work with colleagues in a collaborative, engaging environment -- where they can feel like they belong, where they know they’re doing something that’s not about making a billionaire a bit more billion-y,” he said. “We have a good time. We look after each other.”Ellis, nevertheless, has to compete with those billionaires for talent while enduring the scrutiny that comes with being a public company.Retaining TalentTop funds sometimes pay portfolio managers a third or more of the incentive fee, an arrangement that can translate into tens of millions of dollars in a great year. At Man, the average compensation per employee is about $310,00, less than at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Ellis was paid $3.15 million plus a long-term bonus in 2020.“Can I attract, retain, empower smart, interesting people who can run the money and do the creativity for clients?” he said. “We do a pretty good job of that.”Two areas of focus at Man are natural-language processing, in which computers read and digest vast amounts of text, and adapting the firm’s quantitative processes to markets beyond stocks and bonds. The firm was actively trading U.S. electricity during the February power outages in Texas, Ellis said. It also trades Bitcoin.Another priority for Ellis is expanding its small footprint in private markets, where it manages $2.4 billion of assets, though doing so may require making an acquisition. Valuations in private equity, credit and real estate, he said, are “fantastically high” at the moment.‘Unreasonable Fee’The objective is to give investors an easy choice: market performance in an index or exchange-traded product from someone else, or alpha from Man. So long as his technologists keep designing new models and developing new ideas that generate excess return, Ellis isn’t worried about demand for Man funds. But he doesn’t see much hope for firms that can’t.“There are too many active managers in the world,” he said. “The fee load that you used to be able to get five, 10 years ago for running a pretty ordinary fund that outperformed one year out of four -- you could still charge 50 to 100 basis points of fees -- that’s an unreasonable fee load and I think those business models won’t survive.”(Updates with details of private-market business in fourth paragraph under Retaining Talent subheadline. A previous version of the story was corrected to show that company has a presence in private markets.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine 'is safe and effective' declares EMA

    The European Medicines Agency has said that the AstraZeneca vaccine should continue to be used, paving the way for a slew of EU nations to reboot their faltering rollout of the Oxford University jab. France, Germany, Italy, Spain and 13 other EU countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca, amid fears over blood clots linked to the jab, pending an investigation by the bloc’s medicines watchdog. They said that the ban, imposed against World Health Organisation and European Medicines Agency (EMA) advice and despite the EU having vaccinated just 12 percent of its population, was a temporary precaution. Emer Cooke, the EMA executive director, said: "This is a safe and effective vaccine, its benefits in protecting people from Covid-19 with the associated risks of death and hospitalisation outweigh the possible risks. "The committee also concluded that the vaccine is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thromboembolic events or blood clots." She added, "We have vaccines that are safe and effective that can help prevent death and hospitalisation. We need to use those vaccines."

  • Senate unanimously confirms China expert Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative

    The Senate voted 98-0 on Wednesday to confirm Katherine Tai as United States trade representative, a Cabinet-level position responsible for developing and coordinating international trade and overseeing negotiations with other countries.Why it matters: Tai, the first woman of color to serve in the position, pledged during her confirmation hearings to aggressively enforce the terms of the "phase one" trade deal former President Trump signed with Beijing in 2020, as well as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Tai previously served as the Office of the USTR's chief counsel for China trade enforcement and the chief Democratic trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee. She is fluent in Mandarin.Between the lines: With White House Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden having withdrawn her nomination, Tai is the only Asian American Biden appointee at the Cabinet level.What they're saying: "If confirmed, I will work with Congress to ensure that those tariffs are appropriately responsive to China’s practices; account for their impact on U.S. businesses, workers and consumers; and support the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tai wrote in response to congressional questions after her confirmation hearing.The big picture: Tai did not disclose specific trade policies the Biden administration may pursue, but stressed that it would review existing tariffs and trade negotiations while seeking to strengthen American alliances, according to the New York Times.The U.S. and European Union agreed in early March to suspend the tariffs imposed in the long-running dispute over government subsidies to airplane manufacturers Airbus and Boeing.President Biden has previously said that he would not immediately draw down the tariffs the Trump administration imposed on China, saying he will instead work with allies in Asia and Europe to "develop a coherent strategy" on Beijing.Worth noting: Tai is the first and only Biden nominee thus far to be unanimously confirmed by the Senate.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Dear Tías, Please Keep Your Unsolicited Comments On My Body To Yourself

    Warning: This article discusses disordered eating, weight gain, weight loss, and body image. In many Latinx families, a normal way to greet someone is by commenting on their weight. Many of us can relate to that awkward moment when we first arrive — during hello’s, that one aunt or family friend rushes to get a better look at you from head to toe. Tu ‘ta gorda. Te ves muy flaquita. ‘Ta comiendo mucho! Pero tu no come? Not wanting to come off as malcriada or disrespectful, we either laugh it off or change the subject. But to all the tías and doñas out there, I have a request: Please stop. Commenting on someone’s body is not only invasive and inappropriate, but also dangerous. “It reinforces the idea that thinner is better,” says licensed psychotherapist Lisa Jimenez, who points out that diet behavior — and the encouragement of dieting — is the most important predictor in developing an eating disorder. Many people will try to justify these body-shaming comments as innocent and inconsequential, but those quips still carry weight which, as Jimenez explains, deprives people of their ability to trust their own bodies and feel liberated. If you’re a Latinx person who lives in the United States, you know about the curvy-yet-slim beauty standard that’s common among mainstream celebrities like J.Lo, Sofia Vergara, and Salma Hayek who are praised for their tiny waists, wide hips, and round, perky derrieres. It’s a body type that our families push onto us because they know the social benefits from looking this way. On some level, they believe they’re being “helpful.” But by policing what we eat and what our bodies should look like is ultimately hurtful. “People who are more assimilated in American culture tend to have more body dissatisfaction,” Jimenez said. These societal pressures, combined with our own distorted body image, are overwhelming. It only takes one unsolicited comment to do serious damage on our self-esteem. Growing up, the girls and women in my life — from hair stylists to celebrities to my own classmates — always talked about how they desperately needed to lose weight. I was always considered gordita, and from a young age, I was made to believe that being fuller was undesirable. In high school, I lost a significant amount of weight. Suddenly, relatives and family friends began complimenting me on how good they thought I looked. I was no longer being seen as just the smart “chubby” kid. I was now “una señorita, un modelo,” and their praises meant everything to me. But during college, I began lifting weights, and put weight back on as I grew stronger — something that made me feel confident and proud. However, my relatives and family friends made me feel like something was wrong. My parents suggested I go see a doctor because it “wasn’t normal” that I had gained so much weight in a short amount of time. A close relative once blurted out that she was shocked at how huge my pansa was. An old babysitter once greeted me by telling me how “fat” I was. I tried to deflect by joking that my clothes shrunk, but she insisted that I was significantly bigger since the last time she saw me. I felt humiliated and hopeless because no matter how hard I tried, my body was never good enough. I tried so hard to love my body, but there was always someone ready to tell me that my body was not worth loving. Every unsolicited comment about my body chipped away at my confidence until I no longer wanted to be seen. I kept a strong public face, but alone, I often found myself crying. In college, away from family, I slowly learned how to accept myself — by taking selfies of my muscles and curves. In those photos, I saw myself as a fierce woman. And yet, whenever it was time to go back home, all my confidence would deflate and my anxiety would skyrocket. I reached a point where I stopped going out with my family at all because I was scared that I would bump into someone who would make a nasty comment about my body. It took me years to realize how beautiful and powerful my body is. This painful journey to self acceptance is unfortunately one that many Latinx people know too well. Amelia**, a 27-year-old Black Latina, told me that the first time she even noticed her weight was because of her family’s comments during family gatherings. “My realization of my [own] weight came from seeing how my family looked at me.” As a teenager, she attended a predominately white private school where being skinny was the beauty standard. She began exercising for hours a day on her treadmill, taking laxatives, and restricting her diet. Within a few months, she had lost a significant amount of weight. Unaware of the unhealthy and harmful measures she took to get there, her tías praised her weight loss. “I get to Christmas and my tías all surrounded me and they literally started poking, prodding, and pinching me to make [me] aware of where I lost weight to the point where it [got] kind of painful,” Amelia said. “They’re like ‘Oh my God, you’re so skinny! How did you get skinny?” To this day, she experiences panic attacks and anxiety around Christmastime because she knows that her family will make comments about her body, or compare her to her cousins. “Latinx communities are so community- and family-oriented, so we all feel that everyone’s our kid [and] everyone feels like they have a say about our bodies,” Amelia said. “I have a lot of empathy for my parents and my tías. They say those things to me because they’re insecure and they’re on diets, getting the same comments from their tías.” With this in mind, Amelia has recognized that body shaming is a toxic cycle — and with it, her own power in establishing healthy boundaries for herself and her future children. “Latinx communities are so community- and family-oriented, so we all feel that everyone’s our kid [and] everyone feels like they have a say about our bodies.” “It’s so important for me to become comfortable with myself and what I look like because we have to stop that behavior now so that when we have kids they’re not going to be thinking the same thing,” Amelia said. “I don’t want to see my kids and be so obsessive over what they look like.” Jimenez says her clients often ask her what they should do when they’re confronted by a family member about their weight. It turns out that changing the subject is a good tactic. By recognizing that this negative energy is not worth dwelling on allows one to take back control of the situation, especially if the comment came from a family member who’s not typically receptive to hearing feedback. But if you have the energy, Jimenez says that it’s a good idea to explain how much comments like that hurt. “If you think it’s somebody who can hear it, and you have the desire to educate them, wonderful.” Jimenez said. You can say: “I gotta tell you, it’s not really helpful when you comment on my body, I’m trying not to give importance to that and instead to focus on how I feel and what my values are.” It also helps to have a support system because it allows you to express your feelings to someone you trust instead of bottling up your feelings and internalizing negative comments. So, to all the tías, primas, abuelas, and vecinas out there: My body and yours, too, are amazing. They are strong and powerful, soft and hard, and can nurture and protect. They are not, however, verbal punching bags to project our insecurities onto. Set your boundaries, and remember: our bodies are beautiful, no matter the shape or size. If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • BMW iX xDrive50 isn't just greener on the road, but from the get-go

    The controversially designed BMW iX may mark a new generation of electrified vehicles for the German automaker, but it's not just the car itself that's green. BMW conducted a "well-to-wheel" energy analysis in the manufacture of the vehicle, making the car as socially responsible as possible from the time raw materials are gathered. BMW obtains both cobalt and lithium themselves, then gives the material to their suppliers as to guarantee they are ethically sourced.

  • Education Department announces $122 billion for schools across the country

    The Education Department (ED) is sending billions of dollars to K-12 schools to help them reopen as soon as possible.

  • In landmark ruling, Japan court says it is 'unconstitutional' to bar same-sex marriage

    A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that not allowing same-sex couples to get married is "unconstitutional," setting a precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognise same-sex partnership. The ruling by a district court, the first in Japan on the legality of same-sex marriages, is a major symbolic victory in a country where the constitution still defines marriage as being based on "the mutual consent of both sexes". Following the ruling, plaintiffs and supporters unfurled rainbow flags and banners in front of the court.

  • Global airline emissions plan falls short of EU goals, Brussels advised

    A United Nations scheme for the global airline industry to offset emissions with carbon credits may undercut Europe's climate goals, a newly-surfaced study says. Launched this year with a two-year voluntary phase, the U.N. aviation body's CORSIA scheme is the sector's flagship plan to tackle carbon dioxide emissions contributing to higher temperatures and potential environmental catastrophe. But a study conducted for the 27-nation European Union's executive warned that the scheme was unlikely to produce real reductions in emissions from air travel because it prices carbon too low to incentivise emissions cuts.

  • The Man Who Said The Atlanta Killer Had A “Bad Day” Posted Racist T-Shirts Online

    While Atlanta law enforcement is still not calling the murder of eight people at Asian massage parlors a hate crime, resurfaced social media posts from a member of the Sheriff’s office have now come under fire. After 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long admitted to killing eight people, including six Asian women, during a deadly shooting rampage on Tuesday, a Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Long was simply having a “really bad day.” “Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” said Jay Baker during a press conference with the Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday. But Baker has his own history of sinophobia, and shared posts on Facebook that echo former President Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daily Beast reports. The Facebook posts, which were live on Twitter, show Baker promoting shirts that read, “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” In a March 30 post, Baker wrote, “Place your order while they last,” adding a smiley-face emoji. “Love me shirt,” Baker wrote in a later post from April 2020. “Get yours while they last.” Sheriff Frank Reynolds, who is Facebook friends with Baker, told the Daily Beast he was unaware of Baker’s posts. “I am not aware of that. I will have to contact him, but thank you for bringing that to my attention,” Reynolds said. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Refinery29. Hey Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office… this you? pic.twitter.com/1pTlwSlYZQ— Rich Phelps (@RichPhelps) March 17, 2021 During Wednesday’s news conference, Baker attributed Long’s actions to his apparent “sexual addiction” and said the 21-year-old targeted the spas to “take out that temptation.” Despite not calling the attacks a hate crime, police say the investigation is ongoing and the murders could still be categorized as such. Long specifically targeted working class Asian women, who are “constantly subjected to sexual assault and violence,” said writer Mimi Zhu in an Instagram post. “Spas, churches, temples, and mosques are sacred spaces for the spirit to find peace,” wrote Zhu. “White supremacists have tactfully and historically targeted these spaces because they target the unarmed, and the unexpecting. The Asian women who were targeted and murdered were in spaces of restfulness and relaxation.” Tuesday’s shootings happened after a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans over the last year. A report published just one day before the shootings by the group Stop AAPI Hate noted 3,795 incidents of verbal harassment, physical assault, workplace discrimination, and other forms of violence against Asian Americans during the pandemic. “For all feeling impacted by this continuing chain of violence against Asians, I hope you’ll take some time to think abt why these (racialized, gendered) massage parlors were targeted & how much those who work in those spaces are deserving & worthy of respect, dignity, protection,” activist Hyejin Shim wrote on Twitter, pointing to the sexualized violence and exploitation that Asian women face in the workplace. Shim added, “sending more police into already criminalized sites like massage parlors will absolutely NOT protect Asian sex workers.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Asian Representation Is Not The SolutionWhat To Know About The Atlanta Parlor Shootings"A Really Bad Day" Will Never Be An Excuse To Kill

  • Manafort Sued by Bank Which Lent Mortgage on His Hamptons Home

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago bank that loaned millions of dollars to Paul Manafort under its founder and former longtime chief executive has now sued the former Trump campaign chairman and his wife, seeking to foreclose upon his mansion in the Hamptons.Manafort, an international political consultant and Republican Party operative, was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 23 after he’d been convicted in August 2018 of lying to tax authorities about tens of millions of dollars he earned as a political consultant in Ukraine and misleading banks about his financial health to get loans. He was serving a 7 1/2-year prison term when he was released in May to home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.In a suit filed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, the Federal Savings Bank of Chicago sued Manafort and his wife, Kathleen, claiming they defaulted on a $9.5 million loan for their sprawling house in Water Mill, New York. After starting mortgage payments on Jan. 1, 2016, the couple hasn’t made any payments on the home located at 174 Jobs Lane since Nov. 1, 2017 and, as of March 2, they still owe more than $9.27 million, according to the bank.Federal prosecutors in 2019 charged Stephen Calk, the founder of the Federal Savings Bank, with bribery, alleging he pushed through $16 million in “high-risk” loans despite numerous red flags while seeking a post in the Trump administration. While Manafort wasn’t named in court papers in the case, the description of the high-ranking Trump administration official who received the loans matches him.Read More: Manafort in the Clear After Court Rejects Manhattan CaseThe loan to Manafort was rejected by Federal Savings Bank in October 2016, but after Trump was elected in November 2016, Calk prompted the bank to reverse course and approve it, prosecutors alleged.Calk later sent a document ranking the administration positions he desired in return for the money -- from secretary of the Treasury on down to 19 ambassadorships topped by the U.K. and France, according to the government. Calk has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer Dan Stein has said the loans made to Manafort were “good loans.”After Manafort was pardoned, prosecutors relinquished claims against Manafort seeking the Hamptons home, a Brooklyn brownstone he owns and his Manhattan apartment that had been part of a preliminary forfeiture order.Todd Blanche, a lawyer for Manafort, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the foreclosure.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Op-Ed: How Asian women are relentlessly objectified in American culture

    Reports say that the suspected gunman in the Georgia killing spree claimed he had a "sex addiction," as if that excused murdering Asian women.

  • Indiana man charged with killing 4 after stimulus argument

    An Indianapolis man was formally charged with murder Thursday in the killings of three adults and a child he allegedly shot to death after he and a former girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money. Malik Halfacre, 25, faces four counts of murder, one count each of attempted murder, armed robbery, auto theft and other charges in Saturday's killings, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. Halfacre allegedly shot a woman, who is the mother of his 6-month-old daughter, critically wounding her, and fatally shot four others inside a home where officers found the bodies of Anthony Johnson, 35, Dequan Moore, 23, Tomeeka Brown, 44, and 7-year-old Eve Moore.

  • A BTS card that depicted the K-pop band beaten is pulled amid anti-Asian violence

    Topps apologized for "upsetting" BTS fans with a sticker card that showed band members bruised and beaten, but critics say the company should do more.