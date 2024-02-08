You in Flood City to host its Mardi Gras bar crawl

Feb. 8—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — No need to make a trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras. You in Flood City has you covered.

The promotion and event-planning nonprofit organization will host its eighth annual Mardi Crawl bar tour on Saturday beginning at Stadium Pub & Grille, 101 Washington St., downtown Johnstown.

Registration will start at 7 p.m., during which participants will receive an official Mardi Crawl wristband.

Participating establishments include Stadium Pub & Grille, Fetz's Sports Pub, Harrigan's Cafe & Wine Deck, Balance Restaurant, Main Street Pizzeria, Stone Bridge Brewing Company, Lucy's Place and Rocky's Tavern.

You in Flood City began event-planning in October 2015, offering locals the opportunity to join in on its Zombie Crawl.

With 70 participants completely dressed as zombies, the crowd crawled through downtown Johnstown, stopping at various bars.

"I was merely expecting my friends to show up; instead, I was surprised to see so many strangers of all different ages," said Tasha Adams, creative director of You in Flood City. "It was amazing."

Since then, the organization has added the annual Mardi Crawl with growing success.

"The biggest complaint I receive is attendees having to wait to get served because the bars are too crowded," Adams said. "What a great problem to have at our local venues."

Crawl-goers will board a bus, provided by McIlwain Charters & Tours, which will make continuous rounds until midnight through the city, stopping at each of the eight venues.

Venues will offer no cover charge along with drink and food specials and live entertainment.

Proceeds will benefit You in Flood City activities.

Attendees must be 21 years of age.

Cost is $10 per person, cash only, and includes unlimited bus rides. Mardi Gras-themed $5 swag bags also will be available for purchase at registration and include a Mardi Gras mask.

Wristbands will only be available at registration.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/youinfc.