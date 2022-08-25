Flood damages highway linking LA and Phoenix

Associated Press

Former Interior secretary Ryan Zinke lied to investigators about conversations he had with lobbyists, lawmakers and other officials regarding a bid by two Indian tribes to operate a casino in Connecticut, the department’s internal watchdog said Wednesday. Both Zinke and his former chief of staff, Scott Hommel, “ presented an inaccurate version of the circumstances in which (Interior) made key decisions” on the casino project, the report said. “As a result, we concluded that Secretary Zinke and (Hommel) did not comply with their duty of candor when questioned.” Zinke's campaign could not immediately be reached for comment.