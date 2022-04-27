Flood-and-flee suspect indicted

Apr. 27—CANNONSBURG — A West Virginia man accused of lifting out of Ernest T. Bass's playbook after committing a rampage of destruction at five businesses on the U.S. 60 corridor has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.

The modus operandi was a bit different than the rock-throwing maniac from The Andy Griffith Show — Logan B. Marstiller is accused of walking into businesses and flooding out the bathrooms before scampering off to the next one.

Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, whose agency investigated the incidents, said in his nearly four decades in law enforcement he's never seen anything quite like this.

"I've never seen somebody who destroyed property in that amount of value for no reason," he said. "You'll run into it in a domestic dispute, out of revenge. But no motive? I've never seen that."

It all started at 10:05 a.m. on April 6, when Marstiller, 41, left his third-floor room at the Holiday Inn Express, according to court records. After leaving the room, a criminal citation shows the room flooded and the sprinkler system went off, causing water damage on three floors of the building resulting in $15,000 worth of damage.

At 7:17 p.m., deputies say Marstiller walked into the bathroom of the U.S. 60 Bob Evans and cut the supply lines to the sink, resulting in flooding.

After walking out of Bob Evans, at 7:38 p.m. court records place Marstiller inside the men's room of the Hampton Inn lobby. Witnesses told deputies Marstiller was seen inside the bathroom fiddling with a sprinkler head shortly before the flooding out the front desk, records show.

At 8:12 p.m., a manager at Dairy Queen reported seeing Marstiller — described as wearing two backpacks with long hair — walk into the bathroom, staying for several minutes, and then leaving the store. When the manager checked the bathroom, records show he discovered water seeping out of the men's and women's rooms.

According to court records, the supply lines to the commodes had been cut, as well as the straps on the baby changing station.

While a deputy took a report, another went to Walmart to warn the management there about the spree.

With that description, management was able to summon deputies immediately after Marstiller struck again, records show.

And like many a crime story in the county, this one too ended at the Cannonsburg Walmart.

Deputies said Marstiller entered the bathroom near the service desk, clogged the toilets and broke the head off the sprinkler before fleeing.

Acting quickly, deputies nabbed Marstiller, putting an end to the chaos, records show.

In the days following the arrest, Woods said he had his deputies check to see if anything else big popped off April 6.

"We didn't know if this was all a diversion for something bigger," he said. "Turns out, nothing came up."

Marstiller has been indicted on five counts first-degree criminal mischief, which carries up to five years in prison. According to The Herald Dispatch, Marstiller was arrested in March on charges of obstruction and descrution of property.

In 2013, the Inter-Mountain, a newspaper in Randolph County, West Virginia (on the eastern side of the state), reported Marstiller was arrested alongside his girlfriend after they showed up high to pick up her kid from school, with 24 bags of weed and syringes in her purse.

Woods said the courts will have to "resolve some issues with him" in order to successfully prosecute.

