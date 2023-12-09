Flood, high wind watches in effect in parts of Massachusetts as storm approaches

Parts of Massachusetts are on flood, high wind watches as a Sunday afternoon storm approaches.

A flood watch is in effect in Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Southern Worcester, Western Franklin, Western Hampden and Western Hampshire.

A cold front and low pressure will approach Sunday night and pass overhead Monday morning. Peak wind and rain will come through during the Monday morning commute, according to Boston 25 meteorologists.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect across parts of New England Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. Heavy rainfall 2-3" could lead to street flooding. If you're able to, clear storm drains of leaves/debris ahead of this heavy rain! pic.twitter.com/JXRnZW1Z7y — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) December 9, 2023

The National Weather Service has also issued a high wind watch in Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Wind gusts on Cape Cod and the Islands and across Southeastern Massachusetts could reach 65 mph. Gusts of 55 mph are likely in Boston, the North Shore, and South Shore. The rest of the Bay State is in store for 45 mph gusts.

The Steamship Authority has announced its waiving change and cancellation fees for ferries and from the island for all travel from noon Sunday through Monday because of the storm. The Steamship Authority says cancellations are likely on the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes.

The storm is expected to clear out by Monday afternoon.

