Flood-hit areas to receive government funding for defences

The £26m will be spent on defences in areas vulnerable to flooding

Worcestershire, Cumbria and West Yorkshire are among the first areas to receive government funding to improve flood defences.

The Frequently Flooded Allowance will provide £26m to improve protection along rivers in the areas.

Some communities, including Bewdley, now flood almost annually with climate change cited as a major factor.

The government said the funding would be worth £100m and it was investing £5.2bn in flood defences by 2027.

"We know only too well the devastating impact that flooding can have on communities and businesses, as we face more extreme weather brought about by climate change," said environment minister Rebecca Pow.

"I am determined that we do whatever we can to prevent flooding that affects so many towns and villages across the country."

The funding was allocated to areas with 10 or more properties that have been flooded at least twice in the last 10 years.

The first round of funding covers 2,300 households and businesses, the government said.

Towns along rivers have been particularly affected by flooding brought on by severe storms, such as 2022's Storm Eunice, and more than half of the 53 protection projects are dedicated to managing rivers.

Some of the projects will include hard engineering flood defences as well as installing flood doors and barriers for properties, but there will also be natural measures, the government said.

There are set to be further announcements of more projects over the coming years.

"Increased flooding is just one of the impacts of climate change we are seeing in the UK and around the world," said Caroline Douglass, from the Environment Agency.

"Protecting people and communities is our top priority as we look to tackle this challenge.

"The funding announced today will help better protect homes and businesses at risk from repeated flood incidents across the country."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk