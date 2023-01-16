Flood-hit farmers on Somerset levels say officials 'slow to help'

Farmers are angry at the Environment Agency's "slow response" to pump out water from their flooded fields.

West Yeo Farm owner James Winslade from Somerset found his land flooded by 3ft (0.91m) overnight.

He said it could take officials seven to 10 days to put in place water pumps and blamed "red tape and paper work" for the delay.

Ian Withers, from the Environment Agency (EA), said they will "learn from the situation and do better".

"We met Mr Winslade last night and explained the situation," he said.

"The success of pumping water out of the moors relies on the rivers having capacity to receive the water, and currently the intense rain means they are full."

Several flood warnings are in place on the Somerset Levels and firefighters saved a mother and her six-month-old baby from a vehicle stuck in flood waters on Saturday.

"The last few weeks have been a challenge. The moor filled up very fast," Mr Winslade, whose farm is near Burrowbridge, said.

"On the 7 January the trigger points were met and we thought the pumps would be installed straight away.

"But the EA then turned around and said it would be within seven to 10 days of the trigger points being met when they'll install the pumps.

"Our moor flooded within three days and we still don't have any pumps."

We’ve been asking for pumps since the 5 of jan and we keep being told by EA bosses that they are on there way , the pumps are only 5 miles away in their depot , as farmers and businesses owners you see a problem and sort it straight away I am more than disappointed 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WYiniwHL2g — James Winslade (@westyeo) January 15, 2023

He said he represents his local farming community in saying the EA's response "has not been quick enough".

Story continues

"We've been told protocols have to be met and paper work needs to be signed off," he added.

"It's people's livelihoods that are going under water. We've lost grass seed, corn to feed the cattle in the winter and it's a massive cost.

"It has definitely a taken a toll on the older generation. People aren't sleeping."

Mr Withers said the EA will need to revise their models and responses.

"The way that rain falls is changing, there are no longer steady periods of rain, but instead, they are more intense and shorter," he said.

The EA, which explained pumping depends on the water level in rivers, added that additional pumps at Northmoor could become operational later.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk