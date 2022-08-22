Flood-hit Punjab village in Pakistan evacuated
Hundreds of villagers in Pakistan's Punjab province had to flee their homes as heavy rain caused floodwaters to rise to unprecedented levels. (Aug. 22)
Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan and neighboring parts of Pakistan left dozens of people dead overnight, according to local officials on Sunday. Associated Press video showed villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province south of the Afghan capital of Kabul cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray. Abdullah Mufaker, head of the province's natural disaster response authority, said it was still unknown how many were killed and injured by the rising waters but that there were at least nine fatalities.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Liz Cheney vowed on Sunday to oppose Republican candidates who back former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election and declared Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley "unfit" for office after they voted to overturn the presidential results. Cheney, who is Trump's leading critic and vice chair of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, told ABC's "This Week" that a broad movement of election denial could undermine the U.S. constitutional order if left unchecked. The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has already said she will spend the next two years trying to stop Trump from returning to the White House in 2024, possibly with her own presidential bid.
Shares of several Chinese property developers rose in Hong Kong morning trade Monday, following their latest profit guidance for the first six months, with rate cuts by the People's Bank of China also buoying the sector. All three property developers warned of a decline in first-half profit, citing a sluggish real-estate market and the pandemic, but they appeared to be holding up relatively better than some of their peers. CIFI projects a 59%-72% slide in first-half profit to CNY1.50 billion-CNY2.20 billion, although it adds that its gross-profit margin was stable and that it recorded positive net cash from operating activities.
Kashmiri Hindus who returned to the region as part of a resettlement programme want to leave again.
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea and the United States began their largest joint military drills in years on Monday with a resumption of field training, officials said, as the allies seek to tighten readiness over North Korea's potential weapons tests. The annual summertime exercises, renamed Ulchi Freedom Shield this year and scheduled to end on Sept. 1, came after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May, vowed to "normalise" the combined exercises and boost deterrence against the North. South Korea separately launched the four-day Ulchi civil defence drills on Monday, designed to boost government readiness, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic emerged.
The South Island city of Nelson has been worst affected, but towns in the North Island have also been cut off by floods that swamped roads and homes. While the extreme weather has eased, warnings against heavy rain stay in western Tasman and Fiordland on the South Island, forecaster Metservice said on its website. A state of emergency continues in the regions of Marlborough, West Coast and Nelson-Tasman, national emergency officials have said.
Investors are feeling strangely cheery, even as consumers and companies are gloomy. Yet an economic crunch could soon bring any rally to an end.
IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 20 AUGUST, 2022, 11:48 National Atomic Power Generating Company Energoatom said that as of the morning of 20 August, Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) continues to operate with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards, and employees who took part in the filming of propaganda videos of the invaders will be dismissed.
