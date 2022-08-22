Flood-hit Punjab village in Pakistan evacuated

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Liz Cheney vowed on Sunday to oppose Republican candidates who back former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election and declared Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley "unfit" for office after they voted to overturn the presidential results. Cheney, who is Trump's leading critic and vice chair of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, told ABC's "This Week" that a broad movement of election denial could undermine the U.S. constitutional order if left unchecked. The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has already said she will spend the next two years trying to stop Trump from returning to the White House in 2024, possibly with her own presidential bid.