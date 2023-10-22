Flood-hit residents 'won't be home for Christmas'

Some residents whose homes were flooded during Storm Babet will not be home in time for Christmas, a councillor has warned.

Gavin Nicol said the full extent of the damage in the Angus town of Brechin had yet to be established.

The red and yellow weather warnings covering north-east of Scotland have expired and conditions are expected to improve on Sunday.

But a number of flood warnings remain in place around the country.

Mr Nicol, who represents the Brechin and Edzell Ward, said parts of the town were still coated in contaminated sludge and silt.

Asked when some people would be get back into their homes he told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show: "It will be an extensive period.

"It will take a fair bit of sorting.

"These houses won't be ready by Christmas."

A boy rests after emergency services assisted in the evacuation of a family from their home in Brechin on Friday

Two people died during the storm in Scotland and searches continue for a man reported missing to police on Friday, who is said to have been trapped in a vehicle in floodwater in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire.

A 57-year-old woman died on Thursday after being swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, and a 56-year-old man was killed the same day after a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus.

Two people have also died in England, including a woman in her 80s in Chesterfield.

ScotRail said the majority of its services will be able to run as normal on Sunday, but a number of lines, including Aberdeen to Dundee and Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh, remain closed.

Meanwhile, staff manning a North Sea drilling platform, around 146 miles east of Aberdeen, were airlifted to other sites on Saturday after four of its eight of its anchors came loose during the storm.

Coastguard helicopters were called upon to move 45 non-essential workers from the Stena Spey to neighbouring platforms and to Sumburgh on the Shetland Islands due to the incident.

Elsewhere, residents in the Aberdeen suburb of Peterculter were advised to leave their homes in case of flooding.

Energy firm SSEN said it restored power to 37,000 customers during the storm and fixed more than 450 faults across its network.

A car pictured on a bridge washed away near Dundee following Saturday's torrential rain

The Scottish Government's Resilience Room met on Saturday to discuss the "exceptional" levels of rain that had fallen in parts of the country.

The meeting, chaired by Justice Secretary Angela Constance, heard several areas were still dealing with severe flooding while some rivers remain at hazardous levels.

Ms Constance said: "The storm has caused significant damage and, while flooding is still occurring, it is not expected to be as serious as over the last 24 hours.

"The impact, however, will be felt in communities for some time to come."

She added that while many local authorities were still responding to the immediate impacts of the storm, thoughts were now turning to recovery.

Ms Constance said: "Over the coming days and weeks, we will stay in close contact with local authorities to support the people and businesses affected."