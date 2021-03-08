Flood Insurance Rate Increases: Here's How Much You'll Pay This Year

Andrew Hurst
·7 min read
Flood Insurance Rate Increases: Here
Flood Insurance Rate Increases: Here

Flood insurance rates are rising. In an effort to buoy the federally funded program that's sinking in debt, premiums on the National Flood Insurance Program's (NFIP) new and renewed policies increased by 11.3% after April 1, 2020. Rates for policies classified as Preferred Risk Policies (PRPs) increased by 15% on average at the beginning of 2021.

The premium increases policyholders experienced in 2020 and will continue to experience throughout 2021, as the NFIP improves its risk assessment model and works to correct underpriced policies, are one result of the NFIP's mounting debt. In 2017, Congress erased $16 billion of the program's debt so that it could pay claims for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. However, as strong storm seasons have followed since 2017, the NFIP now reports a debt to the U.S. Treasury of $20.5 billion.

  • Who is affected most by the rate hike?

  • Which policies are targeted by 2021 increases?

  • How will Risk Rating 2.0 affect flood insurance rates in the future?

  • How should property owners respond to rising flood insurance rates?

Who is affected most by the rate hike?

The NFIP's premium increases will affect policyholders of all risk classes nationwide. However, 60% of the flood insurance policies are carried by homeowners in just three states: Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

The largest rate hike affected Pre-Flood Insurance Rate Map (Pre-FIRM) subsidized policies. This rate increase went into effect in April 2020. The Pre-FIRM subsidized policies with the largest premium increases are:

  • Nonprimary residences

  • Business policies

  • Severe Repetitive Loss (SRL) properties

  • Substantially damaged/improved properties

Premiums increased for these properties by 25%. The NFIP states that the rates for policies that insure these types of homes must increase by 25% each year until they reach levels that adequately reflect the level of risk. In fact, all Pre-FIRM subsidized policies must increase by at least 5% each year, according to the agency.

Pre-FIRM policyholders aren't the only property owners who will have to pay more for their flood insurance, though. The NFIP needs to bolster the program nationally to sustainably protect all property owners at risk of inland flooding. That means all other risk classes could see a rate increase of up to 18% per policy.

The NFIP estimates that the average premium will increase from $873 to $972. Adding surcharges and fees, the average property owner can expect to pay $1,062 for their flood insurance policy this year.

Premium increases in 2020

Policy/zone category

Premium rate increase

Pre-FIRM subsidized policies

Primary residences

7.9%

Nonprimary residences

24.7%

All other Pre-FIRM subsidized policies

5.0%

Post-FIRM V zones

5.9%

A zones

A99 and AR zones not eligible to receive PRP premiums

4.6%

Post-FIRM A1–A30 and AE zones

5.0%

AO, AH, AOB and AHB zones

3.5%

Unnumbered A zones

5.8%

X zones

4.3%

Miscellaneous

Show All Rows

{"alignsHorizontal":["left","right"],"alignsVertical":[],"columnWidths":[],"data":[["Policy\/zone category","Premium rate increase"],["\u003Cstrong\u003EPre-FIRM subsidized policies\u003C\/strong\u003E",""],["Primary residences","7.9%"],["Nonprimary residences","24.7%"],["All other Pre-FIRM subsidized policies","5.0%"],["Post-FIRM V zones","5.9%"],["\u003Cstrong\u003EA zones\u003C\/strong\u003E",""],["A99 and AR zones not eligible to receive PRP premiums","4.6%"],["Post-FIRM A1\u2013A30 and AE zones","5.0%"],["AO, AH, AOB and AHB zones","3.5%"],["Unnumbered A zones","5.8%"],["X zones","4.3%"],["Miscellaneous",""],["Group Flood Insurance Policies (GFIPs)","No change"],["Tentative and provisional rates","No change"],["Mortgage Portfolio Protection Program (MPPP)","No change"]],"footnote":"","hasMarginBottom":true,"isExpandable":true,"isSortable":false,"maxWidth":"1215","showSearch":false,"sortColumnIndex":0,"sortDirection":"asc"}

Which policies are targeted by 2021 increases?

Unlike the rate increases that went into effect in April 2020, the ones that began at the start of 2021 affect Preferred Risk Policies, properties in A zones that are eligible for PRP premiums and properties that have been newly mapped into a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) — zones where flood insurance is mandatory. Rates in these zones rose by:

Policy/zone category

Premium rate increase

Preferred Risk Policies (PRPs)

14.9%

A99 and AR zone policies eligible for PRP premiums

14.9%

Properties newly mapped into an SFHA

14.8%

{"alignsHorizontal":["left","right"],"alignsVertical":[],"columnWidths":[],"data":[["Policy\/zone category","Premium rate increase"],["Preferred Risk Policies (PRPs)","14.9%"],["A99 and AR zone policies eligible for PRP premiums","14.9%"],["Properties newly mapped into an SFHA","14.8%"]],"footnote":"","hasMarginBottom":true,"isExpandable":true,"isSortable":false,"maxWidth":"1215","showSearch":false,"sortColumnIndex":0,"sortDirection":"asc"}

PRPs — as well as A99 and AR zone policies that qualify for PRP premiums — saw a rate increase of 15% at the start of the year. Policies in regions with new or recently updated flood maps will receive PRP rates for the first year after the effective date of the updated map. However, following that year, each newly mapped policy will receive an annual rate increase of 15% until they reach flood-risk rates.

How will Risk Rating 2.0 affect flood insurance rates in the future?

While the NFIP expects Risk Rating 2.0 to raise rates, premiums are still prohibited from increasing for individual policyholders by more than 18% per year, unless exceptions apply.

The NFIP will change the way that it evaluates flood risk in October 2021. The program, known as Risk Rating 2.0, will incorporate a new rating methodology to better assess a property's flood risk. Accordingly, as a property is found to be at a greater than previously perceived risk of flood damage, rates will rise to better represent that risk.

Risk Rating 2.0 will better communicate rating characteristics for properties, including distance to a flooding source, different types of flood risk an area faces and the cost to rebuild a home. This is an effort by the NFIP to get away from its reliance on representing flood risk through the 1%-annual-chance event.

As the NFIP becomes better at assessing risk and selling policies at rates that reflect that risk, it's likely that many properties could see high premiums. The NFIP states that any rate increases that result from Risk Rating 2.0 will align with current price-increase caps, in order to prevent significant yearly spikes in cost. Those caps and their exemptions are listed below:

Type of flood insurance policy

Maximum rate increase

Pre-FIRM subsidized policies

Nonprimary residential properties

25%

Business properties

25%

Severe repetitive loss properties

25%

Heavily damaged or substantially improved properties

25%

All other properties within a single risk classification

18%

{"alignsHorizontal":["left","right"],"alignsVertical":[],"columnWidths":[],"data":[["Type of flood insurance policy","Maximum rate increase"],["Pre-FIRM subsidized policies",""],["Nonprimary residential properties","25%"],["Business properties","25%"],["Severe repetitive loss properties","25%"],["Heavily damaged or substantially improved properties","25%"],["All other properties within a single risk classification\u003Cem\u003E","18%"]],"footnote":"","hasMarginBottom":true,"isExpandable":true,"isSortable":false,"maxWidth":"1215","showSearch":false,"sortColumnIndex":0,"sortDirection":"asc"}

*Maximum rate increases may be exceeded if a property's risk class is found to have been misrated; if there is a downgrade to the region's Community Rating System (CRS) class; or if the policyholder increases their amount of coverage.

How should property owners respond to rising flood insurance rates?

Homeowners in regions with a moderate to severe flood risk should continue purchasing coverage. There are two potential ways you could lessen the blow from rate hikes. You may qualify for a discount if you bundle your flood and home insurance policies under the same homeowners insurance company. Alternatively, private flood insurance companies, such as TypTap or Florida Peninsula, may offer lower rates than you would get from the federal program.

Property owners in coastal states are not the only ones at risk of flooding, either. Almost 25% of flood insurance claims come from low- to moderate-risk areas, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and these regions receive a third of all federal disaster assistance for flooding.

Recommended Stories

  • Where do Harry and Meghan live in California?

    The couple has given a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, filmed at the home of a friend

  • Batherson, Senators defeat Flames 4-3 in shootout

    Drake Batherson scored the shootout winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday night. Connor Brown, Ryan Dzingel and Colin White scored in regulation for the Senators. “I thought we played a good game even when (the Flames) made their push in the third,” White said.

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Adalja: CDC guidance for coronavirus vaccine recipients will be 'cautious and conservative'

    Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security senior scholar Dr. Amesh Adalja joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss reports that CDC is finalizing guidance for vaccinated patients.

  • Joe Manchin pledges to block Biden's infrastructure bill if Republicans aren't included

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), America's ultimate swing voter, told me on "Axios on HBO" that he'll insist Republicans have more of a voice on President Biden's next big package than they did on the COVID stimulus.The big picture: Manchin said he'll push for tax hikes to pay for Biden's upcoming infrastructure and climate proposal, and will use his Energy Committee chairmanship to force the GOP to confront climate reality.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: My conversation yielded the most extensive preview yet of how Manchin — a Democrat from a Trump state, in a 50-50 Senate, who relishes standing up to a Democratic White House — will use his singular power. Manchin, 73, said Biden expects, and understands, the pushback: "He's the first president we've had to really, really understand the workings of the Senate since LBJ."Manchin said that with just a few concessions, it would have been possible to get some Republicans on the COVID relief package that passed the Senate this weekend on a party-line vote. And he said he'll block Biden's next big package — $2 trillion to $4 trillion for climate and infrastructure — if Republicans aren't included. "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation," which requires only a simple majority, like the COVID stimulus, Manchin said. "I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying."Asked if he believes it's possible to get 10 Republicans on the infrastructure package, which could yield the 60 votes needed under normal Senate rules, Manchin said: "I sure do."Manchin said the infrastructure bill can be big — as much as $4 trillion — as long as it's paid for with tax increases. He said he'll start his bargaining by requiring the package be 100% paid for.Manchin said that with all the debt we're piling up, he's worried about "a tremendous deep recession that could lead into a depression if we're not careful. ... We're just setting ourselves up."He talked up an array of tax increases, including raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 25% "at least," and repealing "a lot of" the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy. Manchin, sitting down with HBO in the Energy Committee hearing room where he now holds the gavel, said he'll use his new position "to try and inject some reality" — starting with a hearing "on climate facts."Asked about Republican senators who won't say that humans have affected climate, Manchin said: "Well, I think I think they know it." Manchin warned fellow Democrats about ramming through legislation by simple majority: "I would say this to my friends. You've got power ... Don't abuse it. And that's exactly what you'll be doing if you throw the filibuster out."Watch a clip.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • How Canadian soldiers set 2 records for longest sniper kill during the first major battle in Afghanistan

    Operation Anaconda demonstrated the skill and bravery of US special-operations forces, their international partners, and local Afghan fighters.

  • U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

    With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might see direct payments as soon as this week if the bill passes the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, compared with several weeks' lag in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.

  • New Zealand 'not likely' to become a republic in wake of Harry and Meghan interview, says Jacinda Ardern

    New Zealand's prime minister says the country is “not likely” to become a republic in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan's interview, as Commonwealth countries face calls for the removal of the Queen as Head of State. Jacinda Ardern was asked whether the unflattering picture of the British royal family painted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had given her pause about New Zealand's constitutional ties to Britain. "I've said before that I've not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don't expect that's likely to change quickly," she said. New Zealand is a constitutional monarchy with The Queen as Sovereign. But discontent is bubbling elsewhere - #AbolishTheMonarchy was trending on Twitter on Monday morning.

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California received the wrong dose, report says. Officials say nobody needs a booster shot.

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a lesser dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • Biden nominates female generals who were passed over by the Pentagon because they feared Trump's reaction

    Pentagon officials reportedly believed former president Donald Trump would oppose the promotion of female generals.

  • Russian colonel asks women to send in their ex-boyfriend's details so they can be 'sorted out'

    A Russian colonel has asked women to send in their ex-boyfriends' details so they can be 'sorted out' in a video posted to mark International Women's Day. Yuri Khromov, a colonel of a local military commissariat in north-western Russia, posted a video on the official Instagram account of the Leningrad region, in which he urged Russian women to share social-media usernames of their exes in the comments below the post, so their former men could be sent to the army. Using March 8 as a hook for the recruitment drive, he packaged his statement as 'a gift for women,' implying that their ex-lovers would ‘be taken care of’. “Let me give you a little gift. Write the accounts of your exes, and we will meet them at recruiting points. And remember - a real man must have a military ID,” said Colonel Khromov. He emphasised that Russian women should always be surrounded by “real defenders, not only protecting the Motherland but you [as women] as well.” In Russia, the widespread problem with domestic violence has soared during the pandemic, activists say. A fifth of all women have been physically abused by a partner in the country. On Monday, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, stressed the importance of women's roles in preserving traditional family values in Russia. “These long-standing traditions assert the role of women in our life, by preserving the genuine values that have always been and will remain an inspiring moral guideline,” Mr Putin said in a statement. He also praised female medical workers because of their "healing spiritual support." "I thank all women-doctors, paramedics, nurses and nannies - everyone who rescues and takes care of patients in the ‘red zones,’ as part of ambulance crews, in hospitals and clinics. It has long been known that sensitivity, empathy, and an attentive, kind attitude are sometimes as much needed as medicine," Mr Putin added.

  • Prince Harry says Diana would be sad and angry that he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal life

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey he thinks his mother would have been "very angry with how this has panned out" and sad that it did.

  • Column: Newsom hits home run as the effort to recall him gets closer to making the ballot

    Helping to unlock baseball stadiums as season openers approach is guaranteed to be popular and bipartisan.

  • Oprah said Prince Harry told her the Queen and Prince Philip were not the ones who had 'concerns' about the skin color of his and Meghan's son

    Oprah Winfrey said that Prince Harry was keen to communicate that his grandparents were not behind the racist remark.

  • Britain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview

    Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, aired in the wee small hours of Monday morning in Britain. But the British press, one of the two institutions that came out poorly — along with the British royal family — stayed awake for the tightly held interview. Their headlines steered away from the media criticism and focused on the allegations of dysfunction and, above all, racism at Buckingham Palace. Markle's revelation, backed up by her husband, that an unidentified member of the royal family expressed concern "about how dark" their soon-to-be born son's "skin might be" is "devastating," BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond wrote. "This is heading into 'worst-case scenario' territory for the palace." And Harry's description of his father and brother being "trapped" inside the cold, sclerotic royalty "is a velvet covered dagger into the institution he has left," Dymond adds. The Daily Mail, whose parent company recently lost a privacy lawsuit to Markle, and the Daily Mirror focused on the racism charge, while The Sun headlined her suicidal ideation amid a double blow of palace-ordered isolation and tabloid harassment. Monday’s Daily MAIL (3am edition): “How Dark Will Baby’s Skin Be?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LHR04di1nP — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021 Monday’s Daily MIRROR (later edition): “ ‘They asked how dark Archie’s skin would be’ “ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jKvwEo9RDv — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021 Monday’s SUN (3am edition): “Meg: I Felt Suicidal” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LrfawLF8fr — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021 The Daily Express led with Markle upending tabloid gossip, while the Daily Star tried to snark off the whole thing. Monday’s Daily EXPRESS: (2am edition) “All Care Homes Must Open Up To Loved Ones” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9vkEMUAfmT — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 8, 2021 Front-page of Monday’s Daily Star, they’re having some laugh with this story; savages! pic.twitter.com/fmQPc4FRmZ — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) March 7, 2021 The Daily Telegraph featured a column calling the couple "woke" but focused its top story on pre-interview comments by Queen Elizabeth II. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Harry and Meghan embody the woke generation'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/tlYMNUKPpj pic.twitter.com/4wXW399s14 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 7, 2021 The "devastating interview" delivered "a body blow to the institution" of the royal family and "upended the narrative created by Britain's bestselling newspapers," Dymond writes. But "the newspapers that the couple so despise — will they change their tune? It is not in their nature." More stories from theweek.comLindsey Graham says his revived friendship with Trump is an attempt to 'harness' his 'magic'7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote, is open to crafting a 'more painful' filibuster

    The House is expected to clear President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill on Tuesday, after the Senate narrowly passed it Saturday morning, following a lengthy negotiation with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) over unemployment benefits. The narrow Democratic majority is now discussing how to pass other legislative priorities, and Manchin said Sunday he's open to reforming the filibuster. "The filibuster should be painful, it really should be painful, and we've made it more comfortable over the years," Manchin said on Fox News Sunday. "Maybe it has to be more painful." One solution could be to require a "talking filibuster," where senators can block legislation temporarily through feats of endurance. "If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk," Manchin said on NBC's Meet The Press. "I'm willing to look at any way we can, but I'm not willing to take away the involvement of the minority." Manchin repeated that he's "not going to change my mind" on ending the filibuster, but his comments were still greeted positively by filibuster opponents. The talking filibuster "preserves some ability for the minority to slow a bill as long as they physically hold the floor, but then allows an up-or-down vote once they give up," Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon tweeted. "This is the Jimmy Stewart model." Manchin also expressed an openness to exploring other ways to sidestep blanket GOP opposition, suggesting that perhaps the budget reconciliation process could be used to pass voting-rights legislation — it can't — or other priorities. "But I'm not going to go there until my Republican friends have the ability to have their say also," he said. "I'm hoping they will get involved to the point where we have 10 of them that will work with 50 of us." "If we continue to see obstruction from our Republican colleagues — as we saw through this COVID relief package — I think the patience is going to wear thin, even on moderate Democrats," Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) said Sunday on CNN. "But we'll see." More stories from theweek.comLindsey Graham says his revived friendship with Trump is an attempt to 'harness' his 'magic'7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyBritain's tabloids, vilified by Harry and Meghan, are all agog over the 'devastating' Oprah interview

  • Ohio college student dies after alleged hazing incident

    Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University and a new member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, was allegedly hazed during an initiation event when he was made to drink alcohol.

  • Claimed value of sleepy NY estate could come to haunt Trump

    It’s sleepy by Donald Trump’s standards, but the former president's century-old estate in New York's Westchester County could end up being one of his bigger legal nightmares. Seven Springs, a 213-acre swath of nature surrounding a Georgian-style mansion, is a subject of two state investigations: a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and a civil inquiry by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Both investigations focus on whether Trump manipulated the property's value to reap greater tax benefits from an environmental conservation arrangement he made at the end of 2015, while running for president.

  • Tesla is making a giant battery to plug into the Texas power grid, and it could store enough energy for 20,000 homes

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized Texas' power-grid operator after February's blackouts left millions in the state without power and water.

  • US reaction: America's fury at Royal family over Duchess of Sussex's racism accusations

    America reacted with widespread anger at Buckingham Palace following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Serena Williams, the US tennis star who co-hosted the Duchess's baby shower in 2019, said she was a victim of "systematic oppression". She said: "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. "She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced." Ms Williams added: "I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us."