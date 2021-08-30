Flood-ravaged Tennessee community braces for Ida remnants

JONATHAN MATTISE
·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Emergency workers and volunteers in rural Tennessee pushed to clean up as much debris as possible from recent deadly flooding Monday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida threatened to interrupt recovery efforts with another dousing expected overnight through Tuesday.

The Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency noted the possibility of localized flooding in Waverly and other areas hit hard by the Aug. 21 flooding but said it's “not expected to be the magnitude of last week’s flooding,” citing the National Weather Service.

Authorities are encouraging people to pick up tarps so they can cover their damaged homes and other property. They also said they are watching the forecast and preparing in case the situation becomes dangerous.

“Waverly Department of Public Safety is monitoring the weather and will go into affected neighborhoods to announce should evacuations become necessary,” an emergency agency flood recovery report said Monday.

The flooding killed 20 people as it took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, with rain totals that more than tripled forecasts and shattered the state record for one-day rainfall. More than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 took major damage, according to the Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency.

Much of that destruction centered on Waverly, a small city about 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of Nashville. The town of McEwen near Waverly was pummeled with 17 inches (43 centimeters) of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Jeani Rice-Cranford helped shelter about 15 people at her house, which sits on a hill, during the floods and said she has anxiety about the prospect of another significant drenching for her community.

She said she is concerned about people potentially getting trapped again and whether she has enough supplies if she needs to help once more. She also worries about how much more people could handle on the heels of a tragedy.

“It's been a week now, so some of the numbness has worn off, and some of the processing is beginning,” she said. “I think our officials have done a great job with coordinating with mental health experts and getting people in.”

The National Weather Service forecast has issued a flash flood watch for central Tennessee from Monday evening through early Wednesday, saying rainfall amounts from what remains of Ida will range from 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters).

So far, more than 800 loads of debris have been hauled to a landfill from the floods that centered on Humphreys County, which has a population of about 18,000.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Remnants of Ida expected to bring rain to central Pennsylvania

    A flash flood watch will be in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday. The remnants of Ida will pass south of Pennsylvania, leading to heavy rain across the Susquehanna Valley. Flash flooding, flooding on small streams and creeks, and river flooding is possible, as 3-5" of rain falls. Updates to come.

  • Hurricane Ida: What to expect in Tri-State Area

    The remnants of Hurricane Ida are a real flooding concern for our area Wednesday into Thursday.

  • Instagram to require users to share their birthday amid youth safety push

    Instagram will begin requiring users to confirm their birthdays as part of an effort to create new safety features for young people, the Facebook Inc-owned social media app said Monday. Instagram has explored building a version of its app for kids under the age of 13, prompting lawmakers to urge Facebook to drop the plans, saying the social media company "has a clear record of failing to protect children on its platforms." Instagram said in a blog post it will use the information to "ensure we provide the right experiences to the right age group."

  • Biden vows 'full might' in Ida rescue and recovery

    U.S. President Joe Biden pledged the federal government's "full might behind the rescue and recovery" as Hurricane Ida smashes into Louisiana, warning residents that this is a "life-threatening storm" with the devastation "likely to be immense." (Aug. 29)

  • Flash flood watch issued for Central Kentucky as remains of Hurricane Ida heads north

    Heavy rainfall is predicted starting Tuesday

  • Hate crimes hit 12-year high in United States in 2020 -FBI

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The number of hate crimes in the United States rose last year to the highest level in more than a decade, driven by a rise in assaults targeting Black victims and victims of Asian descent, the FBI reported on Monday. The 2020 data, submitted to the FBI by more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies across the country, identified 7,759 hate-crimes in 2020, a 6% increase over 2019 and the highest tally since 2008. The FBI data showed the number of offenses targeting Blacks rose to 2,755 from 1,930 and incidents against Asians jumped to 274 from 158.

  • Rescue operations underway in Louisiana as Ida death toll expected to rise

    NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) -Nearly all of Louisiana lost electrical power on Monday after one of the most powerful hurricanes to strike the region downed power lines, littered roads with debris and flooded isolated communities south of New Orleans. At least one person was killed in Louisiana and more fatalities were expected, Governor John Bel Edwards told media, as Ida grinded north as a tropical storm. Emergency 911 service was not available in New Orleans, which is 100 miles (160 km) from where Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

  • Tropical Storm Ida could drench the NC mountains this week. Here’s the forecast

    The storm was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall along the Gulf Coast.

  • Air travel sees sharp decline as delta variant continues to derail vacation plans

    “The summer travel boom is at risk of stalling out as we move into fall,” said one travel expert.

  • New polls suggest broad support for Democrats' voting rights bills

    A majority of voters surveyed said they support passing such legislation without a filibuster-proof majority.

  • Tracking Ida's impact on Virginia

    Remnants from Ida will affect VA on Wednesday

  • In photos: Hurricane Ida pummels Louisiana

    Hurricane Ida continued to lash Louisiana with heavy rains and winds overnight — triggering flash flooding and leaving over 1 million customers in the state without power. The only electricity in New Orleans was coming from generators.The big picture: The historic storm made landfall in Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 hurricane before gradually weakening to a still-dangerous Category 2 storm late Sunday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Pedestrians o

  • WSJ Opinion: The Post-Kabul Future of Joe Biden's Leadership

    The president faces challenges at home and abroad. Photo:AFP/Getty Images

  • Minnesota court deals yet another setback to pipeline foes

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a decision by state pollution regulators to issue a water quality certification for Enbridge Energy's Line 3 crude oil pipeline, the latest setback for opponents who are trying to stop the project as it nears completion. The appeals court ruled that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's approval was “supported by substantial evidence in the record.” Under the federal Clean Water Act, the MPCA was required to certify whether the project met state and federal clean water standards.

  • Hurricane Ida tears roof from hospital as New Orleans fights double catastrophe of storm and Covid

    The storm has wreaked havoc, causing flash floods in Mississippi, Tennessee, and New Orleans

  • Toxic Leaded Gasoline Production Ends as Last Refinery Shuts Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Production of leaded gasoline has ended worldwide now that the last refinery has exhausted its supply of the fuel that’s been poisoning the air for almost a century. The end of the toxic fuel follows intense diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and the United Nations over the past two decades, the UN’s Environment Programme said in a statement. The global ban will prevent about a million premature deaths annually from heart disease, strokes and cancer, as well as protect children, who a

  • Deadly Hurricane Ida Plunges New Orleans Into the Dark

    Mark Felix/AFP via GettyLAFAYETTE, Louisiana—New Orleans was plunged into darkness hours after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday, the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005. By late evening, local media outlets were reporting that Entergy New Orleans, the power provider for Orleans Parish, had endured “catastrophic” damage and that the city was effectively off the grid. That left well north of 700,000 people across the state without power a

  • Catastrophic photos and video show Hurricane Ida's path of destruction across Louisiana

    Ida is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and President Joe Biden declared Ida a federal disaster.

  • 'Very, very bad': Images show damage, flooding from Hurricane Ida

    Video and photos showed the impact of 150 mph winds and what officials called a 'catastrophic' storm surge.

  • Live updates: Ida, now a tropical storm, may still bring tornadoes and flash flooding as it pushes inland

    Hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana were without power on Sunday as the Category 4 storm hit the US Gulf Coast.