'Flood the Streets': ICE Targets Sanctuary Cities With Increased Surveillance

Intensifying its enforcement in so-called sanctuary cities across the country, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has begun 24-hour-a-day surveillance operations around the homes and workplaces of immigrants living in the country illegally. The agency plans to deploy hundreds of additional officers in unmarked cars in the coming weeks to increase arrests in cities where local law enforcement agencies do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

ICE leadership has requested at least 500 special agents who normally conduct long-term investigations into dangerous criminals and traffickers to join the enhanced arrest campaign rolling out in sanctuary cities, according to an internal email reviewed by The New York Times.

The request follows an earlier decision, made public last month, to deploy elite tactical BORTAC agents — immigration SWAT teams that are normally assigned to risky border smuggling, rescue and intelligence operations — to help arrest and deport immigrants in sanctuary cities.

The expanded surveillance operations and added manpower are the latest intensification in a conflict between the Trump administration and cities that refuse to help with deportations, including Boston, New York, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Orleans and Newark, New Jersey. The effort began last month and will run through Dec. 31, according to the internal email, which says the initiative is called Operation Palladium.

The latest directive is simple: Arrest as many immigrants living in the country illegally as possible, and “flood the streets,” as one official involved said his bosses had put it.

The Trump administration’s renewed focus on sweeping up immigrants living in sanctuary jurisdictions illegally comes after years of efforts to persuade those local governments to turn over anyone released from prison or jail who is in the United States illegally.

Local leaders in those communities often argue that doing so could make their cities less safe by discouraging people from cooperating with the police.

Because immigration law violations are civil infractions rather than criminal ones, the officers deployed in the expanded ICE operations cannot, in most cases, obtain warrants to forcibly enter places where their subjects are hiding.

Instead, ICE officers are embarking on the aggressive surveillance campaign, which involves closely watching some individuals for more than 12 hours a day in the hopes of arresting them outside their homes or workplaces.

To achieve their goal, officers assigned to the latest operations are working longer hours, and for longer stretches of time, often 10 days in a row rather than the usual five.

While surveillance has always played a role in immigration enforcement, it is becoming an increasingly important tool, agency officials said, as previous methods — such as knocking on doors of people wanted for deportation — become less effective. Campaigns by immigrant advocates have encouraged immigrants living in the country illegally to keep the door closed if an officer does not have a warrant.

Advocacy groups in New York say they have documented an increasing use of aggressive tactics, including agents brandishing weapons and claiming to be police officers. In one case last month, a 26-year-old Mexican tourist was shot in the face while ICE agents were arresting someone else in Brooklyn.

In the Bronx, a local resident on Tuesday took a photo through a peephole of an ICE officer in military-style fatigues carrying an assault rifle on the other side of an apartment door. The resident shared it with Jorge Muñiz, an organizer who is part of a local ICE watch group, and it was then shared widely on the internet, raising alarm.

And in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which is not a sanctuary city, a group of ICE officers and members of local law enforcement agencies raided at least two homes Wednesday morning, interrogating residents and searching the homes before arresting three young men from Guatemala.

“We have monitored ICE raids,” said David Goodner, a member of Catholic Worker House, a shelter that took in the wife and baby of one of the Guatemalans. “It’s usually one or two men who try to intercept someone on their way to work. This sounds like a dramatic escalation.” ICE officials said the raid was not part of the stepped-up enforcement effort but a criminal arrest operation conducted, with warrants, by Homeland Security Investigations officers.