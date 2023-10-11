A flood of supportive letters, a 'serious' crime: Why PG Sittenfeld got 16-month sentence

Before sentencing former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld to 16 months in prison Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Douglas Cole admitted he struggled with the decision.

On the one hand, he said, Sittenfeld had no criminal record, was unlikely to offend again and had hundreds of supportive friends and relatives who said he made their lives and the community better.

On the other, Cole said, Sittenfeld’s willingness to put his ambition ahead of the citizens he was supposed to serve could not go unpunished.

“Determining the right sentence here was not an easy task,” Cole said.

Cole ultimately said he chose the sentence he did – 16 months and a $40,000 fine – because he wanted to strike a balance between the two sides of Sittenfeld that emerged during his trial on federal charges of bribery and attempted extortion: One who’d been a positive force in the city and one who’d undermined the system of government he’d sworn to uphold.

But why 16 months?

Prosecutors wanted more prison time

Cole based his decision on more than a gut feeling. Federal judges are bound by sentencing guidelines that, literally, establish a point system that’s supposed to help them impose a fair sentence.

In this case, prosecutors argued Sittenfeld deserved a sentence of 33 to 41 months, because the guidelines call for a harsher punishment when the defendant is a public official who did not admit guilt and accept responsibility for his actions.

Those actions, prosecutors said, included offering to trade votes in exchange for campaign contributions from developers with business before the city. Some of those offers were captured on video and audio recordings by the FBI.

“Democracy doesn’t succeed when the public perceives that the privileged and the powerful are getting the upper hand,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Singer.

Defense attorneys said Sittenfeld should get probation, or maybe house arrest, arguing he had no criminal history, wasn’t a threat to the community and had done good work on behalf of the city before getting into trouble.

Sittenfeld, 39, made that case himself when he read a short statement in court Tuesday. While he maintained his innocence, the former councilman said he regretted “moving too fast and being too ambitious.”

The one-time political star who aspired to be mayor, and possibly much more, said he’d handle things differently today. “The person I was when this case first began is not the person who stands before you today,” Sittenfeld said, fighting back tears. “I’ve grown and changed a lot.”

Cole said he was impressed by the outpouring of support for Sittenfeld, which included more than 300 pages of letters from friends, relatives and Cincinnatians who worked with him while he was on council.

“Never before have I received as many letters as I did in this case,” Cole said.

But the judge said he was especially troubled by the bribery conviction, which, he said, threatens democracy.

“There can be no crime more serious than bribery,” Cole said, quoting President Theodore Roosevelt. Corruption, he said, “strikes at the foundation of all law.”

Other corruption cases were considered

Deterrence was a consideration, too, Cole said. If Sittenfeld avoided prison, his sentence wouldn’t deter others from doing the same.

But Cole didn’t consider Sittenfeld’s sentence in a vacuum. Two other city council members, Republican Jeff Pastor and Democrat Tamaya Dennard, also faced federal corruption charges as a result of separate investigations.

Both Pastor and Dennard pleaded guilty to participating in different bribery schemes, which also involved selling votes. Pastor faces a maximum of two years in prison. Dennard was sentenced to 18 months.

While the charges against Sittenfeld, a Democrat, are similar to the others, they are not identical. In Sittenfeld’s case, for example, prosecutors claim he sought contributions to his political action committee in exchange for votes, rather than to enrich himself.

Both Pastor and Dennard were accused of directly accepting money.

Still, Cole said he considered the other cases when weighing a potential sentence for Sittenfeld, who he has allowed to remain free while he appeals his conviction. Sittenfeld didn’t personally profit, Cole said, but his political career would have benefited from him accepting bribes.

In the end, that meant Sittenfeld got less prison time than the others, but more time than he’d hoped to get.

“Sittenfeld earned today’s prison sentence,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said in a statement after the sentencing. “He must be accountable for his actions. Not only did he break the law, but he also violated the public’s trust.”

