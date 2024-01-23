Flood threat at "Elevated" risk for most of Mississippi, MEMA says

Flash flooding and river flooding are increasingly likely in Mississippi on Wednesday and Thursday as multiple waves of rainfall are anticipated, the National Weather Service said.

Rainfall amounts of four to eight inches are expected across much of the state and locally higher amounts will be possible. Some roads may be flooded or closed, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said.

❗The Flood Threat is at an "Elevated" risk for most of the state. This means areas could see 4-8" of rain or higher. Flash flooding is likely, and some roads may be flooded or closed. It's important to listen to local officials and DO NOT drive around barricades. pic.twitter.com/2itiTvP6Jq — msema (@MSEMA) January 23, 2024

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reminds motorist not to drive through flooded areas.

Take these precautions, MEMA says

Stay weather aware

Know where to go in case you need to evacuate

Identify alternate routes to your destinations in case of flooded roads

