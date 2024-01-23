Flood threat at "Elevated" risk for most of Mississippi, MEMA says

Harold Gater, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
·1 min read

Flash flooding and river flooding are increasingly likely in Mississippi on Wednesday and Thursday as multiple waves of rainfall are anticipated, the National Weather Service said.

Rainfall amounts of four to eight inches are expected across much of the state and locally higher amounts will be possible. Some roads may be flooded or closed, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reminds motorist not to drive through flooded areas.

Take these precautions, MEMA says

  • Stay weather aware

  • Know where to go in case you need to evacuate

  • Identify alternate routes to your destinations in case of flooded roads

