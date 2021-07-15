Flood traps 14 workers in tunnel under construction in China

·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers were pumping out water Thursday to try to find 14 construction workers trapped by a flood in a tunnel being built in southern China.

The rescuers have not been able to contact the workers missing since the 3:30 a.m. flood, the Zhuhai city emergency management department said in an online post.

“Rescue work is proceeding in an intense and orderly way," it said.

More than 1,000 workers, 22 fire trucks and five pumping vehicles were taking part in the effort, with search and rescue teams dispatched from surrounding cities in Guangdong province.

The cause of the flood is under investigation.

In March, two workers died in another part of the tunnel when a protective wall collapsed and they were hit by falling stones, according to a notice from the Zhuhai emergency management department.

Zhuhai is a coastal city near Macao at the mouth of the Pearl River delta. It was one of China's early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening up the nation's economy about 40 years ago.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Quotes: China's surprise RRR cut gets markets pondering rate cuts, other easing

    China's surprise decision to lower the reserve requirements for its banks last week is leading some market analysts to speculate that a cut in country's benchmark loan prime rate may be next, possibly as early as next week. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) announced the cut in the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on Friday, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($154.43 billion), more than expected. While the majority of market participants believe the RRR cut was meant to stabilise the funding needs of banks and lower their costs to support credit growth, others think a cut in major policy rates would complement this new dovish tilt.

  • 3 More Chinese Provinces Shutter Crypto Mines as Clampdown Continues

    Henan, Gansu, and Anhui provinces are the latest provinces to crack down on crypto mines to curtail energy use.

  • China's post-pandemic economic rebound loses steam

    The world's second largest economy grew by 7.9% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier.

  • Analysis-When Erdogan's Turkish economic miracle began failing

    Five years after President Tayyip Erdogan saw off a coup, his chances of extending his rule into a third decade may depend on whether he can reverse an economic decline that has seen Turks' prosperity https://tmsnrt.rs/2TaYZu5, equality https://tmsnrt.rs/3jhqMnU and employment https://tmsnrt.rs/3x6AXj1 fall since 2013. Polls suggest his support has slipped following a currency crisis, a sharp recession and the coronavirus pandemic in the last three years. This year, economic growth has shot back up after Turkey was one of only a few countries to avoid a contraction in 2020.

  • India tells China continuing border tensions not in either side's interests

    The failure of China and India to resolve the standoff over their disputed border in the western Himalayas, despite an agreement last year, is not in the interest of either side, India's foreign minister told his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday. In accordance with last year's pact, military commanders on both sides completed a pullout of troops, tanks and artillery from the Pangong Lake area in February in a first step towards full withdrawal from other friction points. India's minister of external affairs, S Jaishankar, said friction in these other areas remained unresolved, however.

  • Chinese engineers killed in Pakistan bus blast

    Beijing says a bomb killed 13 people, but Pakistani officials blame a mechanical failure.

  • Anhui becomes latest Chinese province to root out cryptocurrency mining

    Anhui, in eastern China, has become the latest province to announce a sweeping ban on cryptocurrency mining, saying the move will help ease an acute power shortage over the next three years. Anhui will shut down all cryptomining projects in a cleanup aimed at reducing power consumption, as the province faces a "grave" supply shortage of electricity, according a news portal operated by state-owned Hefei Media Group. China's state council, or cabinet, vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading in late May, citing underlying financial risks.

  • Charities in Myanmar strained by soaring death tolls

    Charity groups in Myanmar said Wednesday that the number of people dying in the country's cities, which are facing a coronavirus surge and a shortage of oxygen to treat patients, has been climbing so quickly that they are struggling to keep up with funeral arrangements. Crematoriums in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, are working from morning to night, funeral workers said. A staff member from Yay Way Cemetery, the city’s busiest, said its three crematoriums are in nonstop operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • How Boeing and Airbus Could Counter China’s Homegrown Comac Jets

    Boeing and Airbus dominate global aviation, but China’s Comac wants to challenge the duopoly with new planes. WSJ’s Jon Sindreu explains how supply chains, technology and geopolitics could help the Western aircraft makers to protect key markets. Photo Composite: George Downs

  • China's economic growth to more than halve in second quarter, more policy support seen: Reuters poll

    China's economic growth likely slowed in the second quarter, as higher raw material costs hurt factories and new COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on consumer spending, a Reuters poll showed, suggesting policymakers may do more to support growth. That would mark a significant slowdown from a record 18.3% expansion in the January-March period, when the year-on-year growth rate was heavily skewed by the COVID-induced slump in the first quarter of 2020.

  • Israel bars jailed Palestinian from daughter's funeral

    Israel refused to let a prominent jailed Palestinian lawmaker attend her daughter's funeral on Tuesday, despite a campaign by activists and human rights groups for her to be released on humanitarian grounds. Khalida Jarrar, 58, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prison in recent years. The PFLP has an armed wing and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries, but Jarrar has not been implicated in attacks.

  • Hong Kong Arrests Four Men in Alleged $155M Crypto Money Laundering Scheme: Report

    Customs authorities say the alleged money laundering syndicate charged criminal clients a commission of 3% to 5%.

  • This Is the Best Time to Take Your Little Ghouls Trick-or-Treating on Halloween

    Know exactly when to set out for a scary-good (and safe!) Halloween.

  • Wholesale prices surge again as U.S. endures bout of higher inflation

    U.S. wholesale prices surged again in June, signaling that a recent bout of high inflation is likely to last at least through the summer.

  • This $9 tire cleaner takes the work out of cleaning: 'Nothing matches the power of this cleaner'

    Shoppers have called it “the best wheel and tire cleaner you will find."

  • Dua Lipa’s Zebra-Print Bikini Is Summer’s Most-Wanted Swimsuit

    On Tuesday, Lyst released its Q2 Index for 2021, a quarterly report by the global fashion shopping platform that compiles data from the shopping habits of more than 150 million people to come up with the hottest brands and products in fashion. One of this season’s top hits? Dua Lipa’s zebra-print bikini from The Attico. The animal-print two-piece, which the Future Nostalgia singer wore with a cowboy hat and hot pants in the Western-inspired music video “Love Again,” was sixth on the report’s lis

  • Oil Refiners in China Log Another Record in Challenge to U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese oil companies processed a record volume of crude in June, offering further signs that Asia’s largest economy may surpass the U.S. to become the world’s biggest refining nation this year.Volumes hit 14.86 million barrels per day last month, up 3.8% from May, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. That compares with a daily average of 16.17 million barrels in the U.S. in June, data from the Department of Energy s

  • U.S. Extends Trump-Era Halt to Economic Talks With China

    Jul.14 -- The U.S. won't revive formal economic talks with China that were abandoned during the Trump era. Bill Faries reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • China hits back at Japan over Taiwan warning

    China fired back at Japan on Tuesday, saying Tokyo was “irresponsible” for naming Beijing as its top national security concern in its annual defense white paper.China in recent months has increased its military activity around Taiwan, a democratically-ruled territory it considers its own, which is not far from Japan’s Okinawa islands.In Japan’s defense papers, approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government on Tuesday, Tokyo said China was inciting a military crisis in the region.China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian rejected Japan’s conclusions about what it calls normal military buildup.“It is extremely wrong and irresponsible to grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, unreasonably accuse China of normal national defense construction and military activities, make irresponsible remarks about China's legitimate maritime activities, and exaggerate the so-called Chinese threat. China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it.”Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month pledged to complete “reunification” and squash independence movements in Taiwan.Meanwhile, Japan has said they would join forces with the United States to defend Taiwan from any invasion, according to local media.In response to Tuesday’s white paper, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry expressed thanks to Japan for its support.

  • U.S. Senate passes bill banning Xinjiang goods

    The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Wednesday banning products from China's Xinjiang region. It's the latest effort by Washington to punish Beijing, for what U.S. officials say is an ongoing genocide there against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups.China denies mistreating Uighurs and says the camps are vocational training centers needed to fight extremism.Under the current rule, the import of goods into the U.S. can be banned if there is reasonable evidence of forced labor. The bill assumes goods manufactured in Xinjiang are made with forced labour until proven otherwise, and certified by U.S. authorities. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act was passed in the Senate by unanimous, bipartisan content. It must now pass the House of Representatives before being sent to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.It was not immediately clear when that might take place. Republican Senator Marco Rubio - who co-authored the bill - called on the House to act quickly.In a statement he wrote, "We will not turn a blind eye to the CCP's ongoing crimes against humanity, and we will not allow corporations a free pass to profit from those horrific abuses."The bill's other co-author, Democrat Jeff Merkley, also said, "No American consumers should be inadvertently purchasing products from slave labour."Democratic and Republican aides expect the measure would get strong support from the House, after it approved a similar measure nearly unanimously last year. Rights groups and Western officials have long maintained that Xinjiang authorities have facilitated forced labour by detaining around a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities since 2016.