Flood victim receives FEMA funds for repairs

Payments infrastructure giant Stripe said today it has inked deals with investors to provide liquidity to current and former employees through a tender offer at a $65 billion valuation. Notably, the valuation represents a 30% increase compared to what Stripe was valued at last March when it raised $6.5 billion in Series I funding at a $50 billion valuation. While Stripe declined to comment beyond a written statement, a source familiar with the internal happenings in the company told TechCrunch that Stripe and some of its investors agreed to purchase over $1 billion of current and former Stripe employees’ shares.