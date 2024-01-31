Flood warning in effect for St. Joseph River in Elkhart, St. Joseph counties

Jan. 30—The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana issued a flood warning Tuesday night for the St. Joseph River, including where it runs through Elkhart and St. Joseph counties. The flood warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

For the Saint Joseph River Michigan, minor flooding is expected and includes in Indiana Elkhart and South Bend, and in Michigan Three Rivers,

Mottville and Niles.

The NWS advises motorists to turn around and don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, the statement reads.

Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes.